Peggy Joyce Thomasson, 82, of Eunice, N.M., died Friday Nov 1, 2021 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Peggy Joyce Thomasson, 82, of Eunice, N.M., are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. Ms. Thomasson died Friday, Oct. 29, at a local hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesMicahell LeRoy Hooter, age 41, of Cameron died Sunday, October 17Second round of small business grants to be distributedRemote vehicle shutdown and falling pants led to suspects’ arrestsFour Caldwell students charged with felonies in Milam bus incidentLittle River-Academy man indicted in 3 child molestation casesShannon Noelle Tribout, 31, of Salado died Wednesday, Oct. 20Gary Lee McGregor, age 69, of Salado died Wednesday, September 29Rockdale boom: Texas Republicans want to make the state the center of the cryptocurrency universeKilleen man receives life sentence in Temple girl’s violent beating deathDiana Lynn “Lady Di” Herzog, age 57, of Temple died Thursday Images Featured Print Ads Day for Women - Save the Date NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION DO YOU HAVE CHRONIC LOWER BACK PAIN? Looking for extra income? A CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY Happy Birthday Melba Tyler Garlyn Shelton Bartered Bride CRAIG BUKOSKY