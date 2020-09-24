Total cases: 5,320; 4,978 recovered; 261 active; 81 dead*, 58 with comorbidities In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 29 people hospitalized
Temple: 1,746 cases, 33 deaths
Killeen: 1,878 cases, 21 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 708 cases, 12 deaths
Harker Heights: 340 cases, 7 deaths
Other: 648 cases, 8 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 47,549 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7 to access the new Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.