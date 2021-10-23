The Belton Independent School District recognizes it can do better for its students at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
“Two years ago, New Tech officially became a program of Belton High School … but with that came a number of challenges,” Arturo Lomeli, Belton ISD’s executive director of secondary campus leadership, said during a meeting Monday. “We want it to evolve and thrive for the future, so the idea is that New Tech becomes its own school again.”
On Monday, Belton ISD trustees favored that concept.
They voted 6-1 to approve New Tech @ Waskow — a campus that has been operating as a program of Belton High School since Lake Belton High School opened in fall 2020 — as a “stand-alone school of choice” beginning the 2022-23 academic year.
But the decision will bring unknown costs — which come as Belton ISD explores a potential bond between $100 million and $200 million that trustees could call an election for in May 2022 or later.
Unknown costs
“When the district made the decision to move forward with transitioning New Tech to a stand-alone campus, we viewed it as an investment in the school and the students and staff it serves,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.
“The costs incurred will be spread over the next two to three transition years,” she said. “We expect them to be similar in many ways to opening a new school — things such as hiring staff and developing programs.”
The costs of adding new staff and programs to New Tech will be among the items the district is considering as it grows. About 5,700 new students are expected within a decade, according to a recent demographer’s report.
The district is currently planning the design for a future elementary school that it has no funds to construct.
School transition
Lomeli said the transition will allow Belton ISD to better address existing instructional and logistical challenges.
“There’s some unique challenges that don’t allow New Tech to really do the things that it really, truly wants to do on a daily basis,” he said. “There’s a (University of Interscholastic League) impact. Right now, all of our New Tech students count toward the Belton High classification number … and being a small 6A school in Texas is a really tough thing to do.”
Under the current model, New Tech has 125 students — zoned for Lake Belton High — counting against Belton High’s classification.
“That is kind of a tipping point that moves us into 6A,” Lomeli said. “Those are realities and challenges that we need to work to overcome … because we value exceptional learning experiences that serve each and every student.”
With the district still in the early stages of the transition, Rudolph said fiscal implications — such as costs related to course offerings — will be determined in the coming months.
Participation in UIL activities will be determined in the future.
Lomeli stressed how New Tech deserves these opportunities.
“We would be increasing advanced placement and dual-credit options, and enhancing (career and technical education) offerings,” he said. “We want to invest in a small-school option that our students and families can feel proud about and want to invest in.”