Frequent land and water patrols at both Bell County lakes by sheriff’s deputies created a safer recreational environment this season, officials said.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department spent more than 2,100 hours patrolling at parks and on the water at the county’s two reservoirs, Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The department contracts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide law enforcement services each lake season.
The department “just completed the 2021 lake season for Belton and Stillhouse lakes,” Maj. T.J. Cruz, an assistant chief deputy, said in a news release. “We were pleased with the overall outcome of the lake season. Several things changed with how and where personnel were deployed to curtail dangerous situations on and from the waterways in Bell County.”
One drowning was reported at both lakes.
In July, Gregory Ellis, 21, a Fort Hood soldier, drowned while swimming at Dana Peak Park on Stillhouse Lake. He reportedly swam into the water in an attempt to retrieve a floatation device, struggled in the water and did not resurface.
Cruz said the department deployed its patrol vessel on both lakes, an asset usually used for emergencies in the past.
Deputies spent 191 hours patrolling in the vessel — which led to 133 boat inspections to ensure safety.
“By deploying the patrol vessel and heavier patrols in the park areas, we curtailed more incidents and offered the park-going and vessel-riding public a safer environment to enjoy themselves,” Cruz said. “This is noticed by the amount of water incidents that occurred this year on both lakes. Over the past couple of years, we have responded to several drownings each year. There were five in 2019, nine in 2020, and one this year, 2021.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens also spent more time on the water at state lakes, the agency said.
“With last year’s sharp increase in water-related tourism and accidents, our agency took every precaution available to ensure the safety of all visitors on the water and in our parks,” Cody Jones, TPWD assistant commander for marine enforcement, said in a news release.
Over the busy Labor Day weekend, he said, “the agency had 354 game wardens on patrol that made contact with at least 3,770 vessels on the water, confirming everyone aboard was equipped with life vests, children were supervised, and boats followed state law.”
Game wardens statewide patrolled more than 2,500 hours during the holiday weekend. They made 13 arrests and issued 782 citations and warnings. Charges included several incidents of boating or driving while intoxicated.
The ramp-up in patrols, partnered with boater education outreach programs, led to a 43% decrease in boating-related accidents and a 50% decrease in open water drownings since last year, TPWD said.
Bell deputies also were more visible and made contact with the public frequently.
“By being more visible and taking the time to meet with lake goers, we established a relationship with them,” Cruz said.
Deputies on boat made contact with 321 people this season, he added.
“We would like to take the time to thank all the lake users that encountered any of our deputies for being understanding, kind and courteous,” Cruz said. “This season could not have been successful without the partnership with the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, and the citizens that visited the lakes in Bell County.”
Lake parks
Some Bell County lake parks are open year round, including the Miller Springs Nature Center, 1473 FM 2271 in Temple, and Miller Spring Park, off Lake Road/FM 439 in Belton.