Stillhouse Hollow Lake — initially called Lampasas Lake for its location on the Lampasas River — was built by the Army Corps of Engineers from 1962 to 1968. Congress designated the dam as Stillhouse Hollow Dam in September 1959, according to U.S. government statutes. The lake at its conservation pool elevation of 622 feet above sea level covers 6,430 acres, with 15,271 acres of public land above the pool. The lake was created as a regional resource for flood control and supplies drinking water to many local cities.