As holiday travel picks up, Bell County motorists are still paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the country.
In the Temple-Killeen-Fort Hood area, a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline cost an average of $2.83 on Sunday, 7 cents below the state average of $2.90, according to AAA Texas.
“Concerns of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown have kept crude oil prices from moving past around $70 per barrel recently, but that trend has now changed as markets appear less concerned than in weeks prior,” AAA Texas said in a news release.
While a gallon of gas costs about $1 more than this time last year, prices have dropped — and remained stable — since Thanksgiving. Texas currently has the cheapest gas prices in the nation, AAA said.
Bell County motorists are reporting deals — sometimes more than 20 cents below the regional average, according to GasBuddy.com.
The lowest price Sunday for regular unleaded gas in Temple was $2.62 at the Valero/Circle K station at 101 W. Ave. H in Temple.
That price is 23 cents less than the lowest price reported by GasBuddy.com around Thanksgiving.
The Energy Information Administration reported U.S. gasoline demand number increased in December by around 6% and remains elevated from this time last year. Data show weekly regional fuel supply numbers fell slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up, AAA said.
“Pump prices continue their slow seasonal descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant,” Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas said. “Gas prices may start to steady, or even trend higher, if demand remains strong. However, Texas has the lowest gas prices in the country, which should bring some holiday cheer to the millions of Lone Star State motorists planning to take a road trip next week.”
Prices throughout Temple, Killeen and other cities during the weekend reflect the regional low prices.
In Temple on Sunday, GasBuddy users reported the low price of $2.63 per gallon of regular unleaded at H-E-B, 1206 W. Adams Ave.
CEFCO at 1212 W. Central Ave. in Temple had a price of $2.65 per gallon of regular unleaded.
In Belton, the lowest price of $2.69 was reported at two locations: CEFCO at 912 E. Central Ave. and Valero at 608 E. Central.
H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail was selling the cheapest gas Sunday in Harker Heights at $2.63 per gallon.
GasBuddy users Sunday also reported the lowest selling gas at $2.65 per gallon at the CEFCO store at 1887 N. WS Young Drive in Killeen.
In its survey of major metropolitan areas, AAA Texas found that drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.08 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.71 per gallon.
The state’s cheapest gas prices also were reported in Laredo, Corpus Christi, McAllen and Amarillo.
The most expensive areas for gas included El Paso, College Station-Bryan and Texarkana, AAA reported.
California remains the state with the nation’s highest gas prices.
The average price in California is a costly $4.67 per gallon of regular unleaded — $1.77 more per gallon than the Texas average, AAA reported.