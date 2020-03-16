Stage 1 (no confirmed cases of COVID19)

Stay home if you are sick

Avoid contact with persons who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant

Don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID19

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60% of alcohol content when soap and water are not available

Stage 2 (a confirmed case of COVID19)

All of Stage 1 measures

Actively practice ‘social distancing’ ... whenever possible maintain 6 feet distance from other persons

Avoid physical contact with other persons in social and workplace settings

Recommend all gatherings of 50 or more persons be canceled or postponed

Stage 3 (community spread of COVID19)

All Stage 1 & Stage 2 measures

Bell County &/or BCPHD may issue orders restricting and/or prohibiting mass gatherings and/or movement of people