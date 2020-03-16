Stage 1 (no confirmed cases of COVID19)
Stay home if you are sick
Avoid contact with persons who are sick
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant
Don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID19
Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60% of alcohol content when soap and water are not available
Stage 2 (a confirmed case of COVID19)
All of Stage 1 measures
Actively practice ‘social distancing’ ... whenever possible maintain 6 feet distance from other persons
Avoid physical contact with other persons in social and workplace settings
Recommend all gatherings of 50 or more persons be canceled or postponed
Stage 3 (community spread of COVID19)
All Stage 1 & Stage 2 measures
Bell County &/or BCPHD may issue orders restricting and/or prohibiting mass gatherings and/or movement of people