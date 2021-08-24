BELTON — Private services for Katherine Ann Chavez, 54, of Waco will be held at a later date.
Ms. Chavez died Thursday, Aug. 19, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Dec. 28, 1966, in Denver, Colo., to Santiago and Myrna Chavez. She graduated from Bishop Machebeuf High School in Denver, and attended college. She worked as an administration assistant at the Denver International Airport. She attended Annunciation Catholic Church in Denver. She was a member of the gastroparesis support group.
Survivors include a son, James Chavez; and two brothers, Anthony Chavez and Alejandro Chavez.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.