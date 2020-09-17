Services for Tommy McNeill, 93, of Rogers will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Mr. McNeill died Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Heidenheimer.
He was born Sept. 20, 1926, near Rogers to Thomas Ray and Lola Harris McNeill. He attended Highland School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Doris Ashcraft on Sept. 1, 1951, at First United Methodist Church in Rogers. He lived in Rogers most of his life and was a farmer. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Temple and American Legion Post No. 133 of Temple.
Survivors include a son, Ricky McNeill of Temple; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Temple, or to American Legion Post No. 133.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.