Two agricultural events are coming up, including a Pecan Grafting Clinic this week.
The Pecan Grafting Clinic will held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St., No. 102, in Belton. The clinic will be hosted by the Bell County Pecan Growers Association.
This program — free to the public — will offer various pecan graft wood varieties for purchase following the clinic.
At 9 a.m., Dr. Monte Nesbitt will give a presentation on grafting techniques and discuss industry updates followed by grafting demonstrations by Dr. Nesbitt and Bell County Pecan Association members. Seating is limited so please RSVP by Tuesday by calling the Bell County Extension Office at 254-933-5305.
Bell County Small Grains Field Day
Bell County Extension Office will host the Bell County Small Grains Field Day on Wednesday, April 19, at Blackland Research & Extension Center 720 E. Blackland Road in Temple.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with breakfast provided by Capital Farm Credit along with a production loan update.
Following the update, there will be comments and discussion from the Texas Wheat Producers Association.
Extension Economist Dr. Mark Welch will be presenting a Commodity Market Update and Outlook for the 2023 growing season.
Tyler Mays, IPM Agent in Hill County, will speak on local research he has done on Hessian fly impact with this and previous years wheat crop as well as IPM updates in small grain production.
Following this we will move to the wheat and oat plots where we have 12 wheat and four oat varieties planted.
Dr. Regan Noland will lead us on a walking tour of these varieties and discuss characteristics of each as well as other topics relating to this year’s wheat crop.
This program will offer 2 TDA CEU’s 1-IPM and 1-General and 2 Certified Crop Advisor Credits.
Please RSVP before April 17 by calling the Bell County Extension Office at 254-933-5305.