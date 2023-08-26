AUSTIN — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) are asking Texas consumers to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.
Continued low wind-power generation, potential low solar generation and high demand for electricity is expected to result in anticipated low operating reserves for the Texas power grid this afternoon and into the evening, according to a news release..
Yesterday, ERCOT avoided emergency operations due to the conservation efforts of Texas residents and businesses, combined with additional grid reliability tools, according to the news release.
ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time, the news release said. Current forecasts show a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of expected low wind, potential low solar generation and high demand. ERCOT and the PUCT will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and keep the public informed through multiple communication channels.
ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.
ERCOT continues to use additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner, the release said. ERCOT also is working with out-of-state Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Market Participants to obtain additional power generation capacity.
Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours, the release said. ERCOT and the PUCT are asking Texans to take simple power conservation steps to reduce demand on the grid. The PUCT’s Power to Save website has tips for reducing electricity use in homes and businesses and other energy saving tips are available at TXANS (ercot.com)
If you are experiencing an outage at this time, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability, according to the release. Please check with your local electric provider for more information. If you need further assistance, you can contact the PUCT’s Customer Protection Division by calling 1-888-782-8477 or emailing customer@puc.texas.gov.
Peak demand
• ERCOT set a new, all-time, unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 megawatts on Aug. 10.
• In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 megawatts.
• This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records.
• Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records with a high of 80,148 megawatts on July 20.
Consumer assistance
• Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477
Stay updated
• Sign up for TXANS notifications on the TXANS
• Download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS| Android.
• Monitor real-time and extended conditions at ercot.com.
• Subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts which are not sent through TXANS notifications.
• Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO), Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas), and LinkedIn (ERCOT).