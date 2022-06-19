My wife is a fan of Matthew McConaughey, so when he was pontificating about the Uvalde school shooting (because it’s where he was born and the administration wanted to use his coattails) I heard much of it.
I was unimpressed. I am generally against celebrities using notoriety to influence political issues. They are usually very ill-prepared and almost always have a bias, sometimes an extreme, uninformed bias. I don’t care what side or party they support.
Surfing for something to watch while I fell asleep, I came upon “Killer Joe” starring McConaughey. The basic theme is some trailer trash guys engaged a Dallas cop to murder an ex-wife and mother of the two.
Almost the first scene was female frontal nudity. Later there was full frontal nudity of an ingénue playing a retarded teenager. The dialog was filled with profanity. The plot had no redeeming social value. The movie was full of gratuitous violence including the brutal beating of a woman and murder of several. I watched the whole thing because I didn’t want to criticize it without having seen it.
For an actor who agreed to such a worthless movie to assume he can give any meaningful advice is the worst hypocrisy. Worse, he lied that he did not support gun control. Only three years ago he spoke at the Texas Capitol for confiscation of “assault weapons.”
Movies are not real, but the juxtaposition of his blithering of no useful significance about Uvalde and such trash made me sick. I am not a “gun nut” and realize school shootings must be stopped, but rights must be protected.
McConaughey is a hypocrite of the first order. He should be run out of Texas on a rail.
RH Hutchins
Temple