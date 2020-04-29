BJ’s Brewing Tasting Room in Temple, Bold Republic Brewery in Belton and Barrow Brewing Company in Salado are offering their products for beer lovers that are craving craft brew in Central Texas.
For information about placing an order with BJ’s in Temple, call 254-935-0210; to place an order with Bold Republic, text 757-695-8686; and to place an order with Barrow Brewing Co., visit barrowbrewing.com and click the “order online” button.
For those who would like to try to brew their own beer, Blackhawk Brewing Supply, 402 N. Eighth St. in Killeen, offers brewing kits and more. For moreinformation visit blackhawkbrewing.com.