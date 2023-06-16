An annual salute to first responders, active duty and retired military personnel, and front-line medical workers is sponsored by the Temple Chamber of Commerce and held every fall.
The celebration was modified but survived the COVID-19 years, and returned to its full glory for 2022.
Rod Henry, the president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce who is retiring in December 2023, said the appreciation event has continued because “it is the right thing to do.”
The celebration was started in 1985 by former Temple Daily Telegram owner and publisher Frank W. Mayborn to honor military members with a special luncheon. The event has evolved several times over the years, and has been expanded to honor the Temple area’s medical community, police and firefighters.
“Fort Hood happened in Central Texas because of the leadership of people like Frank Mayborn,” Henry said. “The initial Camp Hood was established in Temple while the site in western Bell County was being prepared. Our economy remains linked to Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) in many ways. Most of the Greater Temple community has some connection to Fort Hood or the armed forces.”
The event started as a salute to soldiers and the 36th Sustainment Brigade of the Texas Army National Guard, but it soon grew to include veterans of World War II, and the Korea and the Vietnam wars. Veterans of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have also been included.
Since 2016, the Temple Chamber of Commerce has recognized more than 440 veterans who served during the Vietnam era. The typical banquet luncheon at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center includes the presentation of colors, a patriotic salute, a message from a military or military-related leader, the presentation of war-commemoration pins and music by local high schools and JROTC units.
From 2016 to 2019, a police and fire department escort from the William R. Courtney State Veterans Home to the banquet was organized.
During 2020 and 2021, when the gathering of crowds was discouraged because of COVID concerns, drive-through versions of the event were held. The 2021 luncheon was held at Central Fire Station and a constant stream of cars and trucks were served hamburger box meals.
“Through this appreciation event, our community is able to honor the past, salute the present and encourage the future,” Henry said.
The event returned to the Mayborn center in 2022.