Beacon Ministries, led by Mike Matlock of Temple, closed out a two-day revival Sunday at Miller Park.
Seven musical groups and 12 speakers filled the program, which had the theme of “Lighting the Darkness.” Small children ran around while people ate free hamburgers at tables in the park pavilion or sat on chairs under an open tent.
“We had a move of the spirit yesterday,” Matlock said. “A lot of people were on their knees.”
Another thing that happened Saturday, he said, was that the ministry got to help a homeless family that was sleeping in their car.
“We took up a collection of $150, so they could get a motel,” he said.
Beacon Ministries is about 7 years old, he said, and has been going all over Texas with revival meetings. One thing the Lord wanted the team to do, he said, was to unite Christians.
“Jesus isn’t coming back for just the Methodists and the Catholics,” he said.
There are people in those churches who have wonderful gifts that are not being used, he said. Every person is valuable, he said, but “we can only take another person as far as we have walked ourselves.”
A lot of people are suffering, he said.
“From the time we were born, we’re just wandering and searching,” he said.
That is to fill an emptiness inside, he said.
“Many times we don’t know what it is,” he said. “We just know something is missing. That hunger causes us to search for people who will love us. And when we get hurt, there is a false self born inside of us, as a defense against pain. Our spiritual enemy whispers to us: ‘Don’t be your real self. Be a new one that everyone will like.’ So we grow up behind a mask.”
Beacon Ministries is now partnering with the Rev. Chris Cortez of Temple, pastor of New Image Outreach.
“We have the same vision,” Cortez said. “We have the vision to help those who are lost. I believe they need to hear the truth and they need to be given hope, and that’s what we try to give in our testimony.”
He had a rough childhood, he said, was a drug addict, and came to the Lord when he was 30.
“God sees me through,” he said.
Matlock said the world is in the midst of a great shift.
“This is a battle for the souls of men,” he said. “The weapons we’re going to use are not fleshly. They are spiritual weapons.
“God is looking for people who are willing to put themselves last for a greater harvest,” he said. “And that is to bring in an end-time harvest that is bigger than any we have ever seen before.
“The harvest has been ripe for a while, but there were no workers,” he said. “God is bringing in the workers to the harvest field, and all the people you see right now are people who have put themselves last to serve a greater cause.”