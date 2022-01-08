The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Military Families Learning Network will present the webinar “Medicare Changes in 2022” 10-11 a.m. on Jan. 19.
The Military Families Learning Network serves military family service professionals, and continuing education credits are available for webinar participation.
The online event is free, but participants need to RSVP at https:/tx.ag/Medicare2022. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions and a link for the event. Email milfamln@gmail.com with questions or for technical support. Those unable to open or access the link may also view the event on YouTube Live.
“As a benefit program, Medi-care remains relatively consistent year to year, but there can be important updates announced of which beneficiaries need to be aware,” said event speaker Andrew Crocker, AgriLife Extension senior program specialist, gerontology and health, Amarillo.
Event objectives
Crocker said the event’s learning objectives are to describe Medicare’s program structure, discuss major benefits available to beneficiaries, and identify key dates and resources to help make the most of Medicare coverage.
Medicare has provided health insurance for Americans aged 65 and older and other qualifying individuals for close to 60 years. Crocker said Medicare basically covers individuals the same way regardless of where they live or their level of income.
“However, it’s a sprawling program and many beneficiaries don’t realize all the benefits to which they’re entitled,” he said. “During this session, we will discuss the core elements of the Medicare program and major benefits available under its various parts.”
Continuing education credit
Continuing education credits are available to family service professionals including social workers, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, case managers, board certified patient advocates and certified family life educators. Credits and credit categories vary. Refer to the website for additional information.