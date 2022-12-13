Come Enjoy the Day | Day For Women 2023

Dr. Sulak continues to be included in “Best Doctors in America” and “Texas Super Docs” and has been selected Outstanding Clinical Instructor by the Texas A&M College of Medicine medical students. She was given a "Heroes for Children" award by the Texas State Board of Education and received the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology Community Service Award for her work in school health. She founded and continues to direct the Adolescent Wellness & Sexual Health Program, one of the most commonly utilized sexual health curriculums in Texas and beyond. She is internationally recognized for her research on management of women’s menstrual disorders and currently focuses her clinical practice on perimenopausal and menopausal patients.

While she continues to speak on numerous women’s health issues, her latest pursuit is promotion of scientifically proven healthy lifestyles to prevent disability and death leading to greater longevity and livelihood. Dr. Sulak and her husband Dr. Jeffrey Waxman are Co-Founders of Living WELL Aware, a truly unique wellness program on disease prevention through healthy living, delineating the eleven essential elements to health and happiness. They empower diverse audiences across the country to take ownership of their well-being and partner with their healthcare providers for optimal health.

The Day for Women is a well-established, well-attended event in its 19th year, with over 50 vendors all under one roof. Each year the event draws an average of 500 attendees who look forward to shopping with the many local businesses.

“It’ll be a great way to see what our area has to offer, shopping wise. It’s particularly great, for women like me, who are new to town and haven’t gotten a proper introduction to the businesses and services here.” says Lisa, a new Temple resident.

In previous years, along with our sponsors, vendors have included local small businesses, independent distributors from Mary Kay and LuLaRoe, medical services and professionals, to Baylor Scott & White Volunteer Services and clinics such as Vasicek Cancer Institute Center. Presentations and demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day where you can get up-close and personal with products, instructors and professionals. “You never really know who, or what, you’ll see and that’s the fun of it!” says Lauren Ballard, the organizer of the event.

The Day for Women event admission tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased online at tdtnews.com, in person at the Temple Daily Telegram office downtown.

Vendors are accepted through January 6th. Vendor packages start at $295 which includes a booth and an 1/8-page ad in the “Day for Women” special section of the newspaper, published a day before the event.