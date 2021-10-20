The recent diatribe in the Telegram against getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus was both dismaying and disheartening. Mandating vaccinations against disease goes back before the origin of the U.S.A. Gen. George Washington mandated that his troops be inoculated against smallpox to reduce the death rate of his men during the Revolutionary War. British troops had been inoculated.
I don’t remember any complaint about the mandate to get the DPT shots before starting the first grade. Likewise, if there were a protest about getting protection against polio, I never heard of it.
It is a disaster that vaccination against COVID-19 has become so politicized. In my years teaching microbiology, I never saw any red or blue microbes or any stamped with an “R” or a “D.” The only “goal” of infectious microbes is to use a susceptible host, no matter what political persuasion, to make more microbes. In the process the host may die or be debilitated for life.
The COVID-19 virus doesn’t differentiate between Republican or Democrat; if the person is unvaccinated, infection could likely occur. The result: perhaps the person dies — think the over 700,000 people in this country who have already died — or be crippled in some way for the rest of their life. One severe downside we should always consider is that an unvaccinated, infected person could be the source of a COVID virus mutant which may erase all the progress made so far.
Benjamin Liles
Salado