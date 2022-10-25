The Temple Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 1100 block of S. First St., a news release said.
At 9:49 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene, the release said.
The suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he reportedly fled on foot.
No injuries have been reported.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue jacket, WWE belt, glasses and no shoes.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.