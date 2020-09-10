The article about the Salado unity rally was very good. We were in attendance and thought it was very inspiring and thought provoking.
I am disappointed in the pictures your paper chose to represent the message of the rally. It seems you were highlighting the armed security guards and not the peaceful Christian focus of the rally.
There were several excellent speakers and/or pictures of the candlelight portion of the service that could have been chosen to feature on the front page of the paper. The purpose of the rally was unity, not controversy, which is what the pictures seemed to depict.
Thank you.
June Cushman
Belton