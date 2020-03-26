|3 West Ale House & Grill
|7373 Honeysuckle Dr. #110, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 935-2004
|www.facebook.com/3westalehouse
|Limited Menu for Takeout through La Riv (254) 231-3661
|Applebee's
|1808 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 771-5991
|www.applebees.com
|Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through Applebee?s App, Online ordering
|Arusha Coffee Co.
|126 N. East St., Belton
|(254) 933-2233
|arushascoffeeco.com
|Take Out / Curbside
|Benny's Ristorante Italiano
|17 S. Main Street, Temple, TX 76501
|(254) 771-0169
|www.facebook.com/bennystemple
|Takeout, Delivery through DoorDash
|Bold Republic Brewery (Take out beer, daily, 3-6pm)
|206 N Penelope, Belton
|(757) 695-8586
|facebook.com/boldrepublicbrewing/
|Take Out. Notes: Text your order Take Out have it waiting for you.
|Brody's at Mill Creek
|1610 Club Circle, Salado, TX 76571
|(254) 654-7885
|www.facebook.com/brodyssteakhouse
|Takeout, Curbside
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|2202 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 774-6966
|www.buffalowildwings.com
|Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Burger King
|35 N. General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76501
|(682) 444-3292
|
|Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Burger King
|6934 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 742-2018
|
|Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Bush's Chicken
|111 Lake Road, Belton
|(254) 939-7945
|bushschickenrestaurant.com
|Drive Thru
|Chick-fil-A
|114 N. 31st, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 771-2020
|www.cfarestaurant.com/north31ststreet
|Drive-thru, Curbside, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Chick-fil-A
|3303 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 778-1889
|www.chick-fil-a.com/
|Drive-thru, Curbside, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|China Cafe
|215 Sparta Rd, Belton
|(254) 933-8881
|chinacafebelton.com
|Take Out
|Church's Chicken/Ampler Chicken,LLC
|1710 S. 31st, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 771-1011
|https://locations.churchs.com/tx-temple-1169
|Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Clem Mikeska's Bar-B-Q
|1217 S. 57th, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 778-5481
|www.clembbq.com
|Takeout, Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Clem Mikeska's Bar-B-Q Belton
|2170 N. Main Street, Belton, TX 76513
|(254) 939-3010
|www.clembbq.com
|Takeout, Drive-thru, Delivery through Favor
|Coronas de Oro
|219 S. East St., Belton
|(254) 613-5007
|coronasdeorotx.com
|Take Out / Curbside
|Cotton Patch Cafe
|3111 S. 31st, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 771-3899
|www.facebook.com/CottonPatchTempleTX
|Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through DoorDash
|Cyclone Corral BBQ
|1616 Farmers Rd, Burlington, TX 76519
|(254) 985-2317
|www.cyclonecorralbbq.com
|Beginning, Friday, April 3, they will have To Go food ready for pickup starting at 5:30 pm. Call ahead (254) 985-2317 to order.
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|323 N. Main Street, Belton
|(254) 939-2888
|dominos.com
| Delivery /Take Out
|Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
|2501 Airport Road, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 778-4434
|www.dynastychineserestaurant.com
|Takeout - Curbside Only, Delivery
|Edible Arrangements, Temple
|2320 S. 31st Street #104, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 255-4400
|http://www.ediblearrangements.com
|Delivery
|El Puerto de Jalisco
|2819 W. Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 770-1450
|
|Takeout, Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Expo Quik Stop
|308 W Loop 121, Belton
|(254) 933-3976
|
|Take Out / Curbside
|Fire Street Pizza - Food Truck
|Parked at:
8307 W. Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76502
|(512) 910-4676
|firestreetpizza.square.site/s/order
|Takeout, Order online
|Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
|7036 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 935-2178
|www.freddysusa.com/
|Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Freedom Coffee Co.
|502 E. Central Ave., Belton
|(541) 441-5896
|freedomcoffeeco.squarespace.com
|Take Out. Notes: Text your order Take Out have it waiting for you.
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop
|7425 W. Adams Ave #110, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 742-7747
|www.fuzzystacoshop.com/locations#q=temple, tx
|Takeout, Curbside, Family Meals, Order online
|Garden Grille - Inside the Hilton Garden Inn
|1749 Scott Blvd., Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 773-0200
|https://www.facebook.com/HiltonGardenInnTempleTX/
|Takeout, Family Meals for dinner - available 5-10 pm, call one hour ahead to order (254) 773-0200 - Curbside Pick-up or $5 delivery (5 mile radius of hotel)
|Gin at Nolan Creek, The
|219 S. East St. #E, Belton, TX 76513
|(254) 613-4446
|www.facebook.com/GinAtNolanCreek
|Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through Waitr, Grubhub, & UberEats
|GoGo's Treatery
|2668 S. 31st, Ste. B, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 778-4646
|www.facebook.com/Gogos-Treatery
|Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through Waitr & Favor
|Good Life Bakery Cafe, The
|7348 W. Adams Ave. #500, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 295-0610
|www.facebook.com/GoodLifeBakeryCafe/
|Takeout, Curbside, Family Meals, Delivery through Favor
|Green's Sausage House
|16483 State Hwy. 53, Temple, TX 76501
|(254) 985-2331
|www.facebook.com/Greens-Sausage-House
|To-go orders from Caf?, Grocery Open (Bakery & Meat Market)
|Hilton Garden Inn
|1749 Scott Blvd., Temple
|(254) 733-0200
|
|Take Out
|Jason's Deli
|3036 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 771-1948
|www.facebook.com/JasonsDeliTemple
|Takeout, Delivery
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|2608 N Main St., Belton
|(254) 933-5569
|jerseymikes.com/15086/belton-tx
|Take Out
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|2102 S. 31st St. #150, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 228-0040
|www.facebook.com/JerseyMikes15087
|Takeout, Free Delivery through Jersey Mike?s App
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|7425 W. Adams #160, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 295-0039
|www.facebook.com/JerseyMikesTemple15096
|Takeout, Free Delivery through Jersey Mike?s App
|Jimmy John's
|203-A IH 35, Belton
|(254) 933-7772
|jimmyjohns.com
| Delivery /Take Out / Curbside
|Jimmy's Egg
|5408 W. Adams #103, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 314-2268
|www.facebook.com/JimmysEggTempleTX
|Takeout, Order Online - Free Delivery
|Krab Kingz Seafood Temple
|1602 South 1st, Temple, TX 76501
|(254) 338-1883
|www.facebook.com/krabkingztemple
|Food Truck ? Takeout; Delivery through Waitr, UberEats
|La Dalat
|17 E. Avenue B, Temple, TX 76501
|(254) 655-7337
|www.facebook.com/ladalat.tx
|Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through Favor, Waitr
|La Luncheonette
|204 Penelope, Suite B, Belton, TX 76513
|(254) 768-7336
|www.facebook.com/laluncheonettecraftfood
|Takeout, Curbside, Delivery, Delivery through Waitr
|La Riv Kitchen & Bar
|7410 W. Adams #160, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 231-3661
|www.facebook.com/LaRivTempleTX
|Takeout, Plus Limited 3 West Ale House Menu, Wine/Beer To Go, Grocery Items ? see facebook for details
|Let Us Do the Cooking
|111 S Main St., Nolanville
|(254) 554-2665
|letusdothecooking.com
|Take Out / Delivery
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|4507 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 774-1248
|www.longhornsteakhouse.com
|Takeout, Curbside
|McAlister's Deli
|2102 SW HK Dodgen, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 742-1720
|www.facebook.com/McAlistersDeliTemple
|Takeout, Curbside, Delivery, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|McDonald's
|3814 S. General Bruce Dr., Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 773-3000
|
|Drive-thru
|McDonald's
|6811 W. Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 771-9901
|
|Drive-thru
|McDonald's
|1601 E. 6th Ave., Belton
|(254) 939-7807
|mcdonalds.com
|Drive Thru
|McDonald's Restaurant
|3403 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 771-2889
|
|Drive-thru
|McDonald's Restaurant
|1601 West Adams, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 778-0314
|
|Drive-thru
|Nami Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar
|109 W. Ave 0, Belton
|(254) 933-0404
|namitx.com
|Take Out / Curbside
|Nami Japanese Steakhouse, Sushi & Bar
|19 S. 2nd St., Temple, TX 76501
|(254) 778-0404
|www.facebook.com/NamiTempleTX
|Serving Temple Takeout & Curbside through Belton Location, Delivery through Favor
|Narunya's Modern Thai Cuisine
|316 E Central Ave., Belton
|(254) 613-5244
|facebook.com/Narunya.Modern.Thai.Cuisine
|Take Out / Curbside. Notes: Delivery $3 within 7 miles
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|2320 S. 31st Street #102, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 335-0102
|www.facebook.com/NothingBundtCakesTemple
|Curbside, Delivery for $10
|Oscar Store
|8133 Oscar Spur, Temple, TX 76501
|(254) 983-2175
|www.facebook.com/Oscar-Store
|Takeout, Beer to go
|Pablo's Tex-Mex
|1414 E 6th Ave., Belton
|(254) 870-0005
|
|Take Out / Curbside
|Papa John's Pizza
|2608 N. Main St., Belton
|(254) 933-3434
|papajohns.com
|Take Out / Delivery
|Papa Murphy's
|2511 N Main St., Belton
|(254) 939-6873
|papamurphys.com
|Take Out / Delivery
|Pavilion at the Lakes - Food Truck Park
|4001 Central Pointe Parkway at Loop 363 and Industrial
|(254) 770-6100
|www.facebook.com/pavilionatthelakes
|Different food truck serving lunch daily (M-F) from 11 am ? 1:30 pm
|Pignetti's
|14 S. 2nd, Temple, TX 76501
|(254) 778-1269
|www.facebook.com/Pignettis
|Takeout, Wine To Go, Family Meals, Grocer?s Box
|Pizza Hut
|7150 W. Adams Ave #109, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 295-0570
|www.facebook.com/PizzaHutTempleWestAdams
|Drive-thru, Delivery
|Pizza Hut
|Neal St & Hwy 35, Belton
|(254) 933-3333
|pizzahut.com
|Take Out / Curbside / Delivery
|Pizza PieRos
|Food Truck
|(254) 727-0563
|www.facebook.com/pizzapieros
|Food Truck, check facebook for location
|Raising Cane's
|2304 S 31st Street, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 771-4082
|www.facebook.com/RaisingCanesTempleTX
|Drive-thru, Takeout
|Ratibor Country Grill
|11226 Fm 2086, Temple, TX 76501
|(254) 984-2255
|www.facebook.com/ratiborcountrygrill
|Takeout
|Roopa's Kitchen
|1710 Canyon Creek Drive, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 624-0235
|www.facebook.com/Roopaskitchen
|Takeout, Delivery (10 mile radius)
|Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory
|1720 Scott Blvd., Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 531-0513
|www.facebook.com/RosasCafe47TempleTX
|Drive-thru, Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Rosie Jo Meals
|717 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 654-2058
|www.rosiejomeals.com
|Premade Meals ? Order Online; Delivery or pick-up
|Schlotzsky's
|2668 S. 31st, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 778-3400
|www.facebook.com/Schlotzskys.CentralTexas
|Drive-Thru, Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Schlotzsky's
|1012 East 2nd Ave., Belton
|(254) 939-8300
|schlotzsky.com
|Take Out /Drive Thru
|Schoepf's Bar-B-Que
|702 East Central Ave., Belton
|(254) 939-1151
|schoepfsbbq.com
|Take Out / Curbside
|Scores - Belton
|248 S East St., Belton
|(254) 831-5112
|scorespizzaandwings.com
|Take Out / Curbside
|Secret Chef of Temple
|11720 W. Adams Ave. Suite E, Belton, TX 76513
|(254) 228-0720
|www.facebook.com/secretchefoftemple
|Premade Meals - Drive-thru
|Seoul Garden Temple
|7349 Honeysuckle Drive #150, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 773-8413
|www.facebook.com/SeoulGardenTempleTX
|Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Shipley Donuts - Belton
|521 E 6th Ave, Belton, Texas 76513
|(254)˜939-6965
|www.facebook.com/Shipley-Do-Nuts
|Drive-thru
|Shipley Donuts - Temple - Meadowbrook
|5 Meadowbrook Dr #A, Temple, Texas 76502
|(254)˜770-0121
|www.facebook.com/Shipley-Do-Nuts-105005749542333
|Drive-thru
|Sonic Drive-In of Belton
|2803 Oakmark Dr., Belton
|(254) 933-7878
|sonicdrivein.com
|Drive Thru
|Subway Sandwiches
|2604 N. Main St., inside Belton Wal-mart
|(254) 933-7727
|subway.com
|Take Out
|Subway Sandwiches
|3 N. 29th, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 742-1040
|www.subway.com
|Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Subway Sandwiches
|600 Forest Dr., Belton, TX 76513
|(254) 933-7827
|www.subway.com
|Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Subway Sandwiches
|6801 W. Adams, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 228-5632
|www.subway.com
|Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Subway Sandwiches
|2906 S. 31st, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 778-7144
|www.subway.com
|Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Subway Sandwiches
|7150 W. Adams, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 773-2332
|www.subway.com
|Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Taco Cabana
|3550 S. General Bruce Dr. Bldg. H, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 742-2500
|www.facebook.com/Taco-Cabana-151601198315406
|Drive-thru, Free delivery through the Taco Cabana App through 4/3, Bottled Beer & Margaritas To Go (with purchase of food)
|The Beltonian Theatre
|219 E Central Ave, Belton
|(254) 831-3161
|thebeltoniantheatre.com
|Take Out / Delivery, Notes: Movie snacks, no delivery charge, 4-8pm daily. Alcohol can only be delivered with food.
|The Gin at Nolan Creek
|219 South East St., Belton
|(254) 613-4446
|theginatnolancreek.com
|Take Out / Curbside
|The Healthy Place
|1407 south 31st street, Temple, Texas 76504
|(254) 598-2151
|www.facebook.com/healthyplacetemple
|Curbside and delivery through April 3, Call ahead to place your order (254) 598-2151
|The Healthy Station
|608 A E Central Ave, Belton
|(254) 613-5233
|facebook.com/beltonHealthyStation/
|Take Out / Delivery
|UP Nutrition
|2851 N Main, Ste 5, Belton
|(254) 613-4745
|facebook.com/UP-Nutrition-109825830461969/
|Take Out
|Warm Cookie Company
|7425 W. Adams Avenue, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 913-0616
|www.facebook.com/chewyooeygooey
|Takeout, Curbside, Deilvery
|Wat Tha Truck
|Food Truck
|(254) 654-7849
|www.facebook.com/watthatruck
|Food Truck, check facebook for location
|What tha Truck
|Mobile
|(254) 654-7849
|facebook.com/watthatruck/
|Take Out. Notes: Go to Facebook to find current location.
|Whataburger
|6705 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 771-9955
|www.whataburger.com
|Drive-Thru, Curbside through the Whataburger App, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Whataburger
|1415 SW HK Dodgen Lp, Temple, TX 76502
|(254) 771-1811
|www.whataburger.com
|Drive-Thru, Curbside through the Whataburger App, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Whataburger
|307 N. Interstate 35, Belton, TX 76513
|(254) 933-0010
|www.whataburger.com
|Drive-Thru, Curbside through the Whataburger App, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Whataburger
|115 N. General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 771-0001
|www.whataburger.com
|Drive-Thru, Curbside through the Whataburger App, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Wings Pizza N Things
|2112 SW HK Dodgen Lp #106, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 778-3663
|www.facebook.com/wingspizzanthingsTX
|Curbside, Delivery
|Yoshi's
|2001 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 771-3700
|www.facebook.com/yoshisushi254
|Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Zaxby's
|2002 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76504
|(254) 207-0788
|www.facebook.com/Zaxbys
|Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
|Zorro's Hideaway Food Train
|607 Main Street, Calvert, TX 77837
|(979) 364-2524
|www.facebook.com/zorroshideaway
|Takeout, Curbside