Central Texas Takeout Locations

3 West Ale House & Grill 7373 Honeysuckle Dr. #110, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 935-2004 www.facebook.com/3westalehouse Limited Menu for Takeout through La Riv (254) 231-3661
Applebee's 1808 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 771-5991 www.applebees.com Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through Applebee?s App, Online ordering
Arusha Coffee Co. 126 N. East St., Belton (254) 933-2233 arushascoffeeco.com Take Out / Curbside
Benny's Ristorante Italiano 17 S. Main Street, Temple, TX 76501 (254) 771-0169 www.facebook.com/bennystemple Takeout, Delivery through DoorDash
Bold Republic Brewery (Take out beer, daily, 3-6pm) 206 N Penelope, Belton (757) 695-8586 facebook.com/boldrepublicbrewing/ Take Out. Notes: Text your order Take Out have it waiting for you.
Brody's at Mill Creek 1610 Club Circle, Salado, TX 76571 (254) 654-7885 www.facebook.com/brodyssteakhouse Takeout, Curbside
Buffalo Wild Wings 2202 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 774-6966 www.buffalowildwings.com Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Burger King 35 N. General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76501 (682) 444-3292 Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Burger King 6934 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502 (254) 742-2018 Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Bush's Chicken 111 Lake Road, Belton (254) 939-7945 bushschickenrestaurant.com Drive Thru
Chick-fil-A 114 N. 31st, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 771-2020 www.cfarestaurant.com/north31ststreet Drive-thru, Curbside, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Chick-fil-A 3303 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 778-1889 www.chick-fil-a.com/ Drive-thru, Curbside, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
China Cafe 215 Sparta Rd, Belton (254) 933-8881 chinacafebelton.com Take Out
Church's Chicken/Ampler Chicken,LLC 1710 S. 31st, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 771-1011 https://locations.churchs.com/tx-temple-1169 Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Clem Mikeska's Bar-B-Q 1217 S. 57th, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 778-5481 www.clembbq.com Takeout, Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Clem Mikeska's Bar-B-Q Belton 2170 N. Main Street, Belton, TX 76513 (254) 939-3010 www.clembbq.com Takeout, Drive-thru, Delivery through Favor
Coronas de Oro 219 S. East St., Belton (254) 613-5007 coronasdeorotx.com Take Out / Curbside
Cotton Patch Cafe 3111 S. 31st, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 771-3899 www.facebook.com/CottonPatchTempleTX Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through DoorDash
Cyclone Corral BBQ 1616 Farmers Rd, Burlington, TX 76519 (254) 985-2317 www.cyclonecorralbbq.com Beginning, Friday, April 3, they will have To Go food ready for pickup starting at 5:30 pm. Call ahead (254) 985-2317 to order.
Domino's Pizza, Inc. 323 N. Main Street, Belton (254) 939-2888 dominos.com Delivery /Take Out
Dynasty Chinese Restaurant 2501 Airport Road, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 778-4434 www.dynastychineserestaurant.com Takeout - Curbside Only, Delivery
Edible Arrangements, Temple 2320 S. 31st Street #104, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 255-4400 http://www.ediblearrangements.com Delivery
El Puerto de Jalisco 2819 W. Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 770-1450 Takeout, Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Expo Quik Stop 308 W Loop 121, Belton (254) 933-3976 Take Out / Curbside
Fire Street Pizza - Food Truck Parked at: 8307 W. Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76502 (512) 910-4676 firestreetpizza.square.site/s/order Takeout, Order online
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 7036 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 935-2178 www.freddysusa.com/ Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Freedom Coffee Co. 502 E. Central Ave., Belton (541) 441-5896 freedomcoffeeco.squarespace.com Take Out. Notes: Text your order Take Out have it waiting for you.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop 7425 W. Adams Ave #110, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 742-7747 www.fuzzystacoshop.com/locations#q=temple, tx Takeout, Curbside, Family Meals, Order online
Garden Grille - Inside the Hilton Garden Inn 1749 Scott Blvd., Temple, TX 76504 (254) 773-0200 https://www.facebook.com/HiltonGardenInnTempleTX/ Takeout, Family Meals for dinner - available 5-10 pm, call one hour ahead to order (254) 773-0200 - Curbside Pick-up or $5 delivery (5 mile radius of hotel)
Gin at Nolan Creek, The 219 S. East St. #E, Belton, TX 76513 (254) 613-4446 www.facebook.com/GinAtNolanCreek Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through Waitr, Grubhub, & UberEats
GoGo's Treatery 2668 S. 31st, Ste. B, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 778-4646 www.facebook.com/Gogos-Treatery Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through Waitr & Favor
Good Life Bakery Cafe, The 7348 W. Adams Ave. #500, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 295-0610 www.facebook.com/GoodLifeBakeryCafe/ Takeout, Curbside, Family Meals, Delivery through Favor
Green's Sausage House 16483 State Hwy. 53, Temple, TX 76501 (254) 985-2331 www.facebook.com/Greens-Sausage-House To-go orders from Caf?, Grocery Open (Bakery & Meat Market)
Hilton Garden Inn 1749 Scott Blvd., Temple (254) 733-0200 Take Out
Jason's Deli 3036 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76502 (254) 771-1948 www.facebook.com/JasonsDeliTemple Takeout, Delivery
Jersey Mike's Subs 2608 N Main St., Belton (254) 933-5569 jerseymikes.com/15086/belton-tx Take Out
Jersey Mike's Subs 2102 S. 31st St. #150, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 228-0040 www.facebook.com/JerseyMikes15087 Takeout, Free Delivery through Jersey Mike?s App
Jersey Mike's Subs 7425 W. Adams #160, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 295-0039 www.facebook.com/JerseyMikesTemple15096 Takeout, Free Delivery through Jersey Mike?s App
Jimmy John's 203-A IH 35, Belton (254) 933-7772 jimmyjohns.com Delivery /Take Out / Curbside
Jimmy's Egg 5408 W. Adams #103, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 314-2268 www.facebook.com/JimmysEggTempleTX Takeout, Order Online - Free Delivery
Krab Kingz Seafood Temple 1602 South 1st, Temple, TX 76501 (254) 338-1883 www.facebook.com/krabkingztemple Food Truck ? Takeout; Delivery through Waitr, UberEats
La Dalat 17 E. Avenue B, Temple, TX 76501 (254) 655-7337 www.facebook.com/ladalat.tx Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through Favor, Waitr
La Luncheonette 204 Penelope, Suite B, Belton, TX 76513 (254) 768-7336 www.facebook.com/laluncheonettecraftfood Takeout, Curbside, Delivery, Delivery through Waitr
La Riv Kitchen & Bar 7410 W. Adams #160, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 231-3661 www.facebook.com/LaRivTempleTX Takeout, Plus Limited 3 West Ale House Menu, Wine/Beer To Go, Grocery Items ? see facebook for details
Let Us Do the Cooking 111 S Main St., Nolanville (254) 554-2665 letusdothecooking.com Take Out / Delivery
Longhorn Steakhouse 4507 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 774-1248 www.longhornsteakhouse.com Takeout, Curbside
McAlister's Deli 2102 SW HK Dodgen, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 742-1720 www.facebook.com/McAlistersDeliTemple Takeout, Curbside, Delivery, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
McDonald's 3814 S. General Bruce Dr., Temple, TX 76502 (254) 773-3000 Drive-thru
McDonald's 6811 W. Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 771-9901 Drive-thru
McDonald's 1601 E. 6th Ave., Belton (254) 939-7807 mcdonalds.com Drive Thru
McDonald's Restaurant 3403 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 771-2889 Drive-thru
McDonald's Restaurant 1601 West Adams, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 778-0314 Drive-thru
Nami Japanese Steak & Sushi Bar 109 W. Ave 0, Belton (254) 933-0404 namitx.com Take Out / Curbside
Nami Japanese Steakhouse, Sushi & Bar 19 S. 2nd St., Temple, TX 76501 (254) 778-0404 www.facebook.com/NamiTempleTX Serving Temple Takeout & Curbside through Belton Location, Delivery through Favor
Narunya's Modern Thai Cuisine 316 E Central Ave., Belton (254) 613-5244 facebook.com/Narunya.Modern.Thai.Cuisine Take Out / Curbside. Notes: Delivery $3 within 7 miles
Nothing Bundt Cakes 2320 S. 31st Street #102, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 335-0102 www.facebook.com/NothingBundtCakesTemple Curbside, Delivery for $10
Oscar Store 8133 Oscar Spur, Temple, TX 76501 (254) 983-2175 www.facebook.com/Oscar-Store Takeout, Beer to go
Pablo's Tex-Mex 1414 E 6th Ave., Belton (254) 870-0005 Take Out / Curbside
Papa John's Pizza 2608 N. Main St., Belton (254) 933-3434 papajohns.com Take Out / Delivery
Papa Murphy's 2511 N Main St., Belton (254) 939-6873 papamurphys.com Take Out / Delivery
Pavilion at the Lakes - Food Truck Park 4001 Central Pointe Parkway at Loop 363 and Industrial (254) 770-6100 www.facebook.com/pavilionatthelakes Different food truck serving lunch daily (M-F) from 11 am ? 1:30 pm
Pignetti's 14 S. 2nd, Temple, TX 76501 (254) 778-1269 www.facebook.com/Pignettis Takeout, Wine To Go, Family Meals, Grocer?s Box
Pizza Hut 7150 W. Adams Ave #109, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 295-0570 www.facebook.com/PizzaHutTempleWestAdams Drive-thru, Delivery
Pizza Hut Neal St & Hwy 35, Belton (254) 933-3333 pizzahut.com Take Out / Curbside / Delivery
Pizza PieRos Food Truck (254) 727-0563 www.facebook.com/pizzapieros Food Truck, check facebook for location
Raising Cane's 2304 S 31st Street, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 771-4082 www.facebook.com/RaisingCanesTempleTX Drive-thru, Takeout
Ratibor Country Grill 11226 Fm 2086, Temple, TX 76501 (254) 984-2255 www.facebook.com/ratiborcountrygrill Takeout
Roopa's Kitchen 1710 Canyon Creek Drive, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 624-0235 www.facebook.com/Roopaskitchen Takeout, Delivery (10 mile radius)
Rosa's Cafe & Tortilla Factory 1720 Scott Blvd., Temple, TX 76504 (254) 531-0513 www.facebook.com/RosasCafe47TempleTX Drive-thru, Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Rosie Jo Meals 717 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., Temple, TX 76504 (254) 654-2058 www.rosiejomeals.com Premade Meals ? Order Online; Delivery or pick-up
Schlotzsky's 2668 S. 31st, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 778-3400 www.facebook.com/Schlotzskys.CentralTexas Drive-Thru, Takeout, Curbside, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Schlotzsky's 1012 East 2nd Ave., Belton (254) 939-8300 schlotzsky.com Take Out /Drive Thru
Schoepf's Bar-B-Que 702 East Central Ave., Belton (254) 939-1151 schoepfsbbq.com Take Out / Curbside
Scores - Belton 248 S East St., Belton (254) 831-5112 scorespizzaandwings.com Take Out / Curbside
Secret Chef of Temple 11720 W. Adams Ave. Suite E, Belton, TX 76513 (254) 228-0720 www.facebook.com/secretchefoftemple Premade Meals - Drive-thru
Seoul Garden Temple 7349 Honeysuckle Drive #150, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 773-8413 www.facebook.com/SeoulGardenTempleTX Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Shipley Donuts - Belton 521 E 6th Ave, Belton, Texas 76513 (254)˜939-6965 www.facebook.com/Shipley-Do-Nuts Drive-thru
Shipley Donuts - Temple - Meadowbrook 5 Meadowbrook Dr #A, Temple, Texas 76502 (254)˜770-0121 www.facebook.com/Shipley-Do-Nuts-105005749542333 Drive-thru
Sonic Drive-In of Belton 2803 Oakmark Dr., Belton (254) 933-7878 sonicdrivein.com Drive Thru
Subway Sandwiches 2604 N. Main St., inside Belton Wal-mart (254) 933-7727 subway.com Take Out
Subway Sandwiches 3 N. 29th, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 742-1040 www.subway.com Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Subway Sandwiches 600 Forest Dr., Belton, TX 76513 (254) 933-7827 www.subway.com Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Subway Sandwiches 6801 W. Adams, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 228-5632 www.subway.com Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Subway Sandwiches 2906 S. 31st, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 778-7144 www.subway.com Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Subway Sandwiches 7150 W. Adams, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 773-2332 www.subway.com Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Taco Cabana 3550 S. General Bruce Dr. Bldg. H, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 742-2500 www.facebook.com/Taco-Cabana-151601198315406 Drive-thru, Free delivery through the Taco Cabana App through 4/3, Bottled Beer & Margaritas To Go (with purchase of food)
The Beltonian Theatre 219 E Central Ave, Belton (254) 831-3161 thebeltoniantheatre.com Take Out / Delivery, Notes: Movie snacks, no delivery charge, 4-8pm daily. Alcohol can only be delivered with food.
The Gin at Nolan Creek 219 South East St., Belton (254) 613-4446 theginatnolancreek.com Take Out / Curbside
The Healthy Place 1407 south 31st street, Temple, Texas 76504 (254) 598-2151 www.facebook.com/healthyplacetemple Curbside and delivery through April 3, Call ahead to place your order (254) 598-2151
The Healthy Station 608 A E Central Ave, Belton (254) 613-5233 facebook.com/beltonHealthyStation/ Take Out / Delivery
UP Nutrition 2851 N Main, Ste 5, Belton (254) 613-4745 facebook.com/UP-Nutrition-109825830461969/ Take Out
Warm Cookie Company 7425 W. Adams Avenue, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 913-0616 www.facebook.com/chewyooeygooey Takeout, Curbside, Deilvery
Wat Tha Truck Food Truck (254) 654-7849 www.facebook.com/watthatruck Food Truck, check facebook for location
What tha Truck Mobile (254) 654-7849 facebook.com/watthatruck/ Take Out. Notes: Go to Facebook to find current location.
Whataburger 6705 W. Adams Ave., Temple, TX 76502 (254) 771-9955 www.whataburger.com Drive-Thru, Curbside through the Whataburger App, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Whataburger 1415 SW HK Dodgen Lp, Temple, TX 76502 (254) 771-1811 www.whataburger.com Drive-Thru, Curbside through the Whataburger App, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Whataburger 307 N. Interstate 35, Belton, TX 76513 (254) 933-0010 www.whataburger.com Drive-Thru, Curbside through the Whataburger App, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Whataburger 115 N. General Bruce Drive, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 771-0001 www.whataburger.com Drive-Thru, Curbside through the Whataburger App, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Wings Pizza N Things 2112 SW HK Dodgen Lp #106, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 778-3663 www.facebook.com/wingspizzanthingsTX Curbside, Delivery
Yoshi's 2001 SW HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76504 (254) 771-3700 www.facebook.com/yoshisushi254 Takeout, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Zaxby's 2002 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76504 (254) 207-0788 www.facebook.com/Zaxbys Drive-thru, Delivery through 3rd Party Providers
Zorro's Hideaway Food Train 607 Main Street, Calvert, TX 77837 (979) 364-2524 www.facebook.com/zorroshideaway Takeout, Curbside