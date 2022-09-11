The man who built Fort Hood had the heart of a warrior, the soul of a cleric and the vision of a poet.
Finally, as the smoke cleared from battlefields, A.D. Bruce’s most enduring legacy may not be in vanquished enemies, but in a place of spiritual repose open to all faiths. Thousands travel the Temple frontage road named for him, yet few know who he was.
What has never been fully told is the story of the deep faith of its first commanding general — Missouri native Lt. Gen. Andrew Davis Bruce (1894-1969), the originator of the Tank Destroyer Corps and considered “the Father of Fort Hood.”
His military service and his religious convictions also guided him later to create a religious center on the campus of a major Texas public university — a remarkable feat of collaboration and cooperation during the Cold War.
Bruce considered religion essential to the purpose of higher education, as he understood it. “Exclude religion entirely from education and you have no foundation upon which to build moral character,” he said.
Then, he acted.
Bruce also is responsible for the post bearing the name of a Confederate general. This week marks the beginning of a series of celebrations marking the post’s 80th anniversary. Fort Hood probably will be renamed next year with official announcement made next month.
On Jan. 14, 1942, at the beginning of U.S. involvement in World War II, the federal government announced the establishment of a tank destroyer tactical and firing center near Killeen. Bruce moved to Temple with his wife, the former Roberta Linnell Kennedy (1900-1987), just as the first major unit, the 893d Tank Destroyer Battalion, arrived from Fort Meade in Maryland on April 2, 1942.
While she made a new home in North Temple and he created a formidable military installation on caliche and scrub brush, the Bruces also joined Christ Episcopal Church and maintained their membership until after the war, according to the church’s membership rolls.
Bruce was a well-seasoned soldier and an academic with a doctorate from Texas A&M University. A brilliant battlefield leader with a distinguished record during World War I, he was named to lead the camp because he was adept in leading large, complicated operations.
The Army customarily named new installations for esteemed military figures from the area — Union generals for posts north of the Mason-Dixon line and Southern generals in the former Confederate states. Bruce suggested John Bell Hood, who reportedly “never turned his back on the enemy,” but who had a questionable war record.
The Secretary of War rubberstamped the commanding general’s suggestions. The adjutant general of the Army officially designated the new installation as Camp Hood on March 5, 1942. The camp was officially activated on Sept. 18, 1942.
World War II escalated, and he was called overseas. In 1943, Bruce assumed command of the 75th Infantry, which he led through heavy fighting in the Guam, Leyte and Ryukyu campaigns. He and his men buried war correspondent Ernie Pyle on Ie Shima, Ryukyu Islands, in 1945. After Japan surrendered, Bruce served as military governor of Hokkaido.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Bruce remained in Temple, where two of their three children graduated from Temple High School.
In 1947, Bruce returned to the United States, where he filled various staff positions. He later commanded the 7th Division in Korea. Bruce, who received medals and decorations for his service from both the United States and other governments, retired in 1954 to serve as president of the University of Houston. The university became state-supported during his term of office, and in 1956 he became its first chancellor.
Shortly after his arrival in Houston, “the General” (as he was customarily called) noticed an element absent from the campus but present on almost all military installations — a chapel.
He hoped to encourage support for the Religion Center idea by proposing a military solution. Bruce advanced the model of the Armed Forces Base Chapel. Various faiths shared the same worship space in military quarters because such a chapel was considered “neutral” when not in use by a specific group.
The idea of a chapel open to all faiths is grounded in the U.S. military’s longstanding policy of respecting soldiers’ faith. Post chaplains work with soldiers and their families to keep them active in their faith while serving their country. At the University of Houston, the on-campus chapel was designed to create a symbol of religious harmony, inclusion and diversity throughout the city of Houston.
After intense negotiations over several years with university administrators, Harris County religious communities and political leaders, the A.D. Bruce Religion Center opened in May 1965. It was built with private money and donations.
Its mission simply states, “We recognize there are differences among us; yet we believe that even though we may not think alike, we can love alike. We especially proclaim this statement of welcome to any who have known the pain of exclusion or discrimination and offer a place of respite and inclusion.”
Thus, Bruce’s legacy in Texas has been not with weapons of war, but of a building erected for peace.
The center is the focal point for many on-campus religious and spiritual activities, a bustling center of many ongoing educational programs and activities focusing on interfaith dialogue and a place for quiet meditation and spiritual growth.
The Bruces eventually settled in North Carolina, where they remained active in their local Episcopal congregation until their deaths. Their younger son, Logan, a Temple High graduate, eventually left his job as an engineer to become an Episcopal priest, serving congregations in New York and New Jersey.