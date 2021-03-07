Just wanted to give a big thanks for coverage of the ERCOT and PUC disaster.
Had it not been for the Telegram I would have not known of the meetings state Rep. Hugh Shine was having.
There was virtually zero coverage on the other news media outlets. I will be renewing my subscription to the Telegram and have already done so for online access. The reporters at the Telegram do an astounding job getting to the facts and the bottom of news events; some real quality reporting for our area.
I do hope the coverage of ERCOT and PUC along with what measures the Texas Legislature is doing to prevent this complete failure repeat itself will continue.
Additionally, I would be especially interested to know if Bill Magness should do the right thing and resign, what if any departing compensation package he designed for himself. The only thing he should get is a box to pack his personal items. Please follow this, Texans deserve to know. Thanks again for great reporting.
Phil Krawczynski
Belton
Editor’s note: ERCOT CEO Magness was fired Wednesday night after this letter was written.