Cases of coronavirus may be on the decline in New York; however, those health care providers caring for the individuals hospitalized as a result of the virus aren’t experiencing much relief.
Julie Sullivan, a respiratory therapist from Temple, has been working at a Brooklyn hospital where many people with COVID-19 are being treated. She arrived in New York on April 11 for an eight-week stay.
The work is physically and emotionally draining, Sullivan said.
“We lost a patient that I’ve been caring for since the end of my first week in NY,” she said. “I was emotionally overcome with this loss in a way that has only happened to me a few times in my career as an RT.”
The patient was 23 — the same age as Sullivan’s daughter.
His parents had come to visit earlier that week.
“His mother, who through her tears and sorrow, looked at me and thanked me for being there,” Sullivan said. “I was a stranger to her. Even though I’ve been
there many nights and been doing my best for her son, she didn’t know me. Yet she thanked me, the little part of me she could see anyway, my eyes.”
Sullivan said the hospital is now trying to let family members come say their goodbyes.
Witnessing the family’s grief and then feeling the personal grief she had been suppressing since arriving in Brooklyn was devastating.
“I let my defenses down and that grief consumed me,” she said. “Consume is the word that I’ve been hearing a lot lately among my fellow co-workers. We are consumed.”
Overwhelmed by cases
There are at least 1.13 million people in the United States infected with the coronavirus and more than 65,000 people have died from the virus. In New York City, there have been 170,000 cases, 39,587 of which have recovered. More than 13,000 have died in the city.
Sullivan has been taking care of a patient about her age who was not doing well.
“I was cleaning his mouth this morning and noticed tears leaking from his eyes,” she said. “I wet a washcloth with warm water and washed the tears from his cheeks while my own ran unchecked down my face.”
Emotions are stifled so the medical staff can function and do their jobs.
This patient died Thursday night of a brain bleed, Sullivan said Friday.
There is a pattern to how the disease runs its course.
“First, it’s the pneumonia. That’s usually what brings them in,” she said. “Then comes ARDS, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, meaning that essentially they’re in lung failure. Next, add kidney failure from having low oxygen and from all the meds we’re using desperately to try to save them.”
With no real understanding of this virus, it’s difficult to know what will work and what will cause more harm.
Constant care
The patients are in kidney failure and require continuous dialysis, yet there are not enough machines and they have to be shared, 12 hours on, 12 hours off.
“I’ve never seen so many of these machines in use at a single facility in all my years, and I’ve worked at several large facilities,” Sullivan said.
The majority of the ventilators are set at the highest settings, she said. The patients are lying on their stomachs because their lungs are so damaged.
“Being in this position helps get blood to the functioning lung tissue while ventilating the damaged tissue,” she said. “The lungs are being fed with blood that doesn’t have enough oxygen-carrying capacity because of how COVID-19 has attacked their system.”
Shortages continue. Breathing treatments clog up the filters, which have to be hand washed and reused.
Many of the patients die after going into cardiac arrest, which is dangerous for the medical providers when they intervene, Sullivan said.
“Doing compressions puts us right in their face,” she said. “It’s an exhausting process in the best of circumstances, but with the layers of protection and N95s, it is so much worse. The sweat makes your mask slip and it’s hard to breathe. You can’t wipe your face for fear of getting the virus on your skin or in your eyes.”
“I’m beginning to realize that for many of my vented patients it won’t make a difference how hard we work, how hard we try. We still work hard anyway. It’s what we were trained to do. It’s what we’ve spent our whole career doing.”