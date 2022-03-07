Services for William Eugene “Gene” Stubblefield, 88, of Temple and formerly of Liberty will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty with the Rev. Rhonda Rogers and the Rev. Ted Smith officiating.
Interment will be in Devore-Stubblefield Cemetery in Liberty.
Mr. Stubblefield died Monday, Feb. 28, in Temple.
He was born in Houston on Sept. 25, 1933, to Aileen Anderson and Rouse William Stubblefield. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1952. He graduated from Texas A&M in 1956 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets. He was a member of Christ Church in Temple. He also was an Eagle Scout, and a member of the Order of the Arrow.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Morrow Stubblefield; a son, Christian; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include his second wife, the Rev. Glennda Hardin; a son, Eric Stubblefield of Dayton; a daughter, Susan Mohr of Scottsdale; two stepsons, Derek Cross of Kerhonkson, N.Y., and Jeremy Cross of Trinity; two stepdaughters, Sara Cross Te of Burnet and Amber Salas of Tomball; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to GRACE Initiative of South Liberty County, P.O. Box 10397, Liberty, TX 77575; the Un-Included Club of Temple, 1000 S. Knob St., Temple, TX 76501; the Texas A&M Foundation, 400 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South, Ste. 300, College Station, TX 77845, designated for student scholarships; or any charity.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.