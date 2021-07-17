An aging population and a significant number of Texas physicians nearing retirement age has created a doctor shortage that may create a health-care crisis in the future.
A Texas Health & Human Services study projects the state will be more than 10,000 short by 2032, and the state will not have enough physicians to meet a growing demand.
“Right now, we’re OK,” said Dr. Alejandro Arroliga, chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White. “But in 10 years it may be very different. We must be prepared.”
Arroliga pointed out that Baylor Scott & White’s flagship hospital in Temple is a teaching facility that works closely with many partners to help train doctors, nurses and medical staff for the future. He recently was named regional dean of the upcoming Baylor College of Medicine’s Temple campus, slated to welcome its first students in summer 2023.
This spring, the Temple facility was recognized by Fortune magazine as the second best teaching hospital in America.
“Teaching is deeply rooted in the Baylor Scott & White DNA,” Arroliga said. “This has been a teaching facility for more than a century. More than 100 years ago we had doctors and nurses being educated in Temple, and that continues today.”
Arroliga said BS&W’s teaching philosophy is part of a social agreement the medical center has with the area’s population.
“We owe it to Central Texas residents to train great doctors to provide great service,” he said. “Teaching is a source of great satisfaction for our professionals — they are training the next generation of medical professionals.”
Arroliga said Baylor Scott & White and its partners are creating a learning ecosystem in Texas that will help fill the growing need for medical personnel. BS&W’s partners include the Veteran’s Admini- stration health care system, Temple College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, area high schools, Baylor College of Medicine and Texas A&M, he said.
The doctor shortage in Texas is being caused by many things, including aging, a growing state population, poor nutrition and the number of physicians approaching retirement age, Arroliga said.
“One in three Texas physicians is 60 years old or older,” he said. “That’s huge. As they approach retirement, we have to be able to fill the voids. Our medical schools are expanding and training more doctors, and colleges, universities and high schools are preparing students for the future.”
The Texas population also is aging, and many Lone Star seniors are former smokers and were not educated about proper nutrition growing up. This means more health problems and a growing need to consult with physicians.
According to statistics provided by the U.S. Census Bureau and U-Haul, more than 580,000 people — more than seven times the population of Temple — moved to Texas in 2019. About 80,000 people moved to the state from California and about 200,000 moved here from other countries.
A much smaller influx of new residents has been seen since 2020, but that is because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
These new residents are further straining a health-care system that already is short on physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other health-care professionals.
Arroliga said top areas of concern at Baylor Scott & White are in family medicine, general internal medicine, psychiatry and infectious diseases.
Veterans Administration hospitals and clinics in Texas are facing a shortage of specialized physicians and are partnering with Baylor Scott & White and other facilities to meet the needs of their patients, according to Dr. Olawale Fashina, chief of staff of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
“We are having difficulty recruiting specialized doctors such as urologists and dermatologists,” Fashina said. “We have vacancies, but right now we are doing well.”
Fashina said the VA works with other hospitals to provide services patients need.
“In Temple, for instance, we can refer a patient to Baylor Scott & White,” he said. “We make sure our veterans get what they need.”
Fashina serves as medical chief of staff at VA hospitals in Temple and Waco, and at clinics in Austin, Brownwood, Bryan/College Station, Cedar Park, La Grange and Palestine.
Fashina said affiliations with other hospitals are essential during this shortage of doctors and medical workers across the board.
“The state is projecting a shortage of doctors well into the future,” he said. “We have to be ready to meet our patients’ health care needs.”
Fashina said doctors are being recruited from across the state and around the country, but everyone is in the same boat. Doctors are in high demand and the supply is low.
“Urologists are in great demand, and it’s really, really hard to bring one in,” he said. “Psychologists and dermatologists are also in short supply.”