Dorothy Marie Coufal
Dorothy Marie Coufal, age 90, of Temple, TX. Went to meet her Lord Savoir on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Dorothy was born Feb. 4, 1930 to Frank and Annie Mikulastik.
She attended Seaton school and went on to obtain her LVN putting it to use working a Kings Daughters Hospital in Temple, Texas.
On August 1, 1946 she married William H. Coufal.
Bill and Dorothy spent many happy years together until his passing in 1987.
She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church where she was in the choir and spent many hours volunteering her time from helping with the nursery to working on the music programs. She loved being at her church as Pastor Ron stated “we could have put a cot up for her and she would have stayed 24/7”.
Dorothy loved helping anyone and everyone. There was never a task too big; she could conquer them all.
Never having any children of her own she enjoyed spending time with Family, especially her sister Teresa where she helped wrangle 3 boys.
You have touched so many lives Aunt Dorothy, you were such a blessing to all. You are loved and missed by so many, and will always be remembered for your witty sense of humor, homemade bread, angel food cakes and corn bread stuffing. You always brought laughter and happiness.
She is survived by her sisters Teresa Palousek of Temple, TX and Agnus Kohut of Pottsboro, TX; nephews: Donny/Kenna Palousek of Salado, TX. Steve/Donna Palousek, and Ronny Palousek; nieces Linda/Robert Honey, Lisa Howard, and Marlena Kohut; 10 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great nephew and 1 great-great niece.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Annie Mikulastik, brothers Wiley and Robert Mikulastik.
Visitation will take place on Friday February 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, TX.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home followed by a burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
In lieu of flowers donations can made to Immanuel Baptist Church Music Fund or ALZ.org for the Alzheimer’s Association.
