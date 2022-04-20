Services for Johnny Lee Martin, 74, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene in Temple.
Mr. Martin died Thursday, April 14, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 18, 1948, in Belton to Johnny and Billye Jo Martin. He attended school in Temple and received a GED in 1965. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He got out of the Navy in 1967 and pursued a career with Santa Fe Railroad. After retiring from the railroad, he worked in construction as a home builder. He was a member of the NRA, Good Guys and the Hot Rod Association. He married Rebecca Maurine Elliott on Feb. 5, 1969, in Mexia.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Brent Elliott Martin; and three grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.