Transportation infrastructure in Temple saw a boost of just under $4 million earlier this month after the approval of two projects.
At their May 5 meeting, the Temple City Council voted unanimously in favor of two large projects, which included a road realignment for Azalea Drive and airport improvements.
The larger of the two improvements was for more than $2.92 million needed to construct Phase 4 of the Corporate Hangar Infrastructure Improvement project. The project aims to prepare a tract near Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport for additional corporate hangars.
Sean Parker, city airport director, said all of the airport’s private hangars have been filled and new space is needed.
“The reason we are moving forward with this project is that we have two companies who are on the waitlist to build corporate hangars here,” Parker said. “I am also in talks with a third right now as we speak.”
Current tenants of the airport include the McLane Group, Wilsonart and the McLane Co.
The accepted bid, made by Belton-based R.T. Schneider Construction Company, came in under the probable cost of $3.25 million put forward by engineers.
The expansion at the airport will be southeast of the facility’s water tower, and will border Airport Road to the south.
The project, Parker said, would include a 200-foot extension of an airplane taxiway and a roadway that would service the new hangars. Additionally, improvements would include the leveling of land in the area as well as the instillation of drainage, water and waste water infrastructure.
Parker said that, depending on the size of future private hangars, between six and seven could be built in the new space.
Revenue from the new hangars, Parker said, would mainly come from the fuel and other services sold by the airport and not the cost of renting the land itself. The sale of fuel is one of the main income streams for the airport as a whole, and not just for the private hangars.
Construction of the improvements will take an estimated 270 days, or about nine months, and is expected to finish early next year.
Parker said that companies interested in a private hangar will need to wait until construction is done before they can start building. He said this work would make the land more appealing for those interested in a private hangar.
“So, when we have new corporate hangars built, they will already have their access road and their utilities to their plot of land,” Parker said. “They are basically shovel ready for me to go out and advertise them as such and market them.”
Azalea Drive adjustment
The road to be realigned is Azalea Drive in South Temple, where it intersects with South 31st Street. Azalea Drive, and surrounding roads, will be adjusted to improve traffic in the area.
Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents the area, said the $1.02 million realignment would help clear up confusion for drivers in the area.
Officials previously reported issues on the road in the section where it briefly intersects with the street circling the Temple Mall.
“I have not seen very many accidents but I am positive there are more than I see,” Long said. “It is just really, really awkward and I know this is going to be an enormous help. It is something that has been needed for many years.”
City officials said the project includes improvements to nearby roadways, parking lots, traffic signals and landscaping. These improvements are expected to include the replacement of traffic signals, pedestrian ramps and crosswalks where the road meets 31st Street.
Officials said the project is expected to take about 300 days to complete, and will be done sometime in 2023.