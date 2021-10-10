After hosting more than 3,000 young golfers through its first quarter of a century, the Craig Bukosky Junior Golf Open is set for its 26th edition Sunday at Wildflower Country Club.
The milder temperatures of mid-October should make for another fun day for players and their families, who perennially enjoy a good meal, some stuffed gift bags — including a hat, towel, balls, tees and tee bags — and an exciting round of golf.
The tournament will welcome boys and girls ranging from ages 7 to 18 and will offer gifts to every participant as well as prizes for the winners of each age group.
The Bukoskys started the tournament in 1996 in honor of their son, Craig, who lost his battle with leukemia in October 1995 — two months before his 12th birthday — and the event is still a bargain at just $20 per player, which includes the green fees, meal and gifts.
The tournament raised more than $40,000 through the last five years, and the money goes to Ralph Wilson Youth Club to help youngsters participate in area sports camps in Temple, at Mary Hardin-Baylor, in Salado and more.
For more information about registration, players can go online to cmbjrgolfopen.com or call Wildflower Country Club.