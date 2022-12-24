Many federal, state, county and municipal offices will be closed in the coming days in observation of Christmas.
Temple city offices will be closed Monday. Trash collection will not be affected.
Belton city offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Trash and recycling service will remain on schedule.
Village of Salado offices will be closed Monday.
Troy municipal offices will be closed Monday.
The city of Killeen will be closed Monday. Trash collections will run on an amended schedule during the week of the Christmas.
Copperas Cove facilities will be closed Monday to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
Harker Heights municipal buildings will be closed Monday.