In spite of the rain, cars lined up early Saturday for the 9-11 a.m. Central Texas Food Bank distribution in the south parking lot of Temple College.
Jeff Whitlock of Temple, one of the volunteers, said the line started moving early and that he stayed busy loading two boxes of food and a gallon of milk per family into the cars. He said his wife, Melinda, also was among the volunteers.
“I had to take a break for a minute,” he said. “I found it rewarding. I enjoy doing it because everybody needs to give in some way.”
He moved from Austin four years ago, he said, and used to participate in the food distributions there.
“I just learned they have it in Temple,” he said.
Olga Charles Love of Temple said she worked in traffic control. This was her third time to volunteer for this distribution.
“There are so many people that are less fortunate than I am,” she said. “I do anything I can that will help.”
She wore a ski jacket, ski pants and rubber boots.
“I’m pretty well covered up,” she said. “I’m dry underneath.”
The rain let up by about 11:15 a.m., when the last few cars were rolling through the line.
“Sometimes we have to turn a few people away, but this time it looks like we have enough for everybody,” she said.
Daniel Martinez of Waco said his wife, Chelsea, has helped with the food distribution before, but this was his first time to volunteer.
“I’m trying to spend more time with her,” he said.
Among the early arrivals were Simeon Thomas and his niece, Tanya Williams, both of Temple. Each of them has two children, so they were picking up for two families, he said.
“We’re just grateful, and they’re not making it a hard process,” Thomas said. “You just drive up and they are going to take care of you.”
Lenora Alexander of Temple waited in the car behind them. She said she has neighbors who can’t get out.
“What I’ll do, I’ll cook the food and then dispense it,” she said. “I have a single mom that works and isn’t able to come, so I’ll take some over to her. And I have my neighbor across the street. She’s 96 years old. I take food over to her a lot. She lives by herself. I’m single, but I know this is what God has put on my heart, to look after those who can’t do for themselves.”
Douglas and Sherilyn Scott of Temple said they were picking up for themselves and her brother-in-law. They have been it before and said the line usually moves quickly.
“What we don’t use we give it to another family,” she said. “So it helps out a lot.”
Ben Fuentes and his wife, Victoria Perez, said they have three children and this was their first time at the distribution. She said they saw it online.
Casandra Drives of Temple said she was picking up for a family of four.
“The lady doesn’t have a car,” Drives said. “I just pick it up and deliver it to her. She said it makes a difference on how she’s able to feed herself and her family.”