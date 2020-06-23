D.C. Perryman, 95, of Moody died Tuesday Jun 23, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — D.C. Perryman, 95, of Moody died Tuesday, June 23, at his residence. Services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home of Belton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesUPDATE: 2 suspects held after woman killed in Temple stabbingUPDATE: Temple, Belton school districts plan to prioritize safety for students, staffUPDATE: Bell County reports 10th coronavirus deathBell County students appointed to 2020 military service academiesCOVID-19 testing available in Temple, other sites next weekEmployees at 3 area H-E-B stores, including Belton, test positive for coronavirusJessie Joe McLaughlin, age 64, of Temple, died Monday.UPDATE: Bell County COVID-19 count reaches 769County, cities look at business mask requirements; Bell health district: Wear masksUPDATE: Abbott: Texas coronavirus spreading at unacceptable rate Images Featured Print Ads Temple College Ft Hood Sentinel - Living Editor RED HOT SUMMER SALES EVENT Walker Honey Farm McCreary, Veselka Bragg American Hearing Center Don’t wait to get the care you need! Shoppes on Main Fat Boy's Bar B Q COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TISD Has openings for the following: Uniquely Salado We Deliver Warm Cookies PFG - Route Delivery Dietz McLean Optical 4 Legs of Love Legacy Dental Temple Daily Telegram - Distribution/Mailroom BMI Pest Mgmt