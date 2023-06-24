BELTON — Belton’s Independence Day celebration kicked off early with a street party Saturday at the downtown courthouse square.
“For this free, non-ticketed event, we block off the downtown courthouse square to bring the community together for games and music,” said Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce. “We want families to come out and bring their kids. This is a great opportunity to bring people to downtown Belton to see all the new businesses opening.”
For one of the side attractions, Photo Social Photo Booth offered a setting for free family photos. There were food trucks, craft beer and wine and stage performances by three bands: Grupo Pression, the Leon River Band and Kenny Orts and No Chance.
“These are the same three bands we had last year,” Pittenger said. “They were all very popular.”
The downtown street party has become a new tradition with the city’s Fourth of July celebration, Pittenger said. Other activities will be a carnival at Liberty Park, a festival on Nolan Creek, the PRCA rodeo Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Bell County Expo Center, and the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday.
This year the parade will start at 9 a.m., Pittenger said, “an hour earlier, to address heat concerns.”
The day will end with a backyard party at Schoepf’s BBQ, a music concert and fireworks, he said.
Jesse Garces, band leader of Grupo Pression, said this was their fifth time at the Belton street party.
“Every year is bigger and better,” he said. “We are always excited and thankful to the people of Belton.”
The group could be described as Tejano regional, he said, and has been together since 2000.
Playing nationwide, the six-member band also has two female dancers. The band instruments include one called a bajo sexto.
“We mix it up, Spanish and English,” he said. “We just play whatever the crowd wants to hear. We do country, rock, blues. We do regional music and Tejano.”
They were nominated for a Tejano music award and have won people awards in the Dallas area, he said. One year they were nominated for a Grammy award.
“We play every weekend,” he said. “We’ve been playing nonstop since April 17, 2021.”
They are a family band, with two brothers and a dad in the group. They’ve been playing together since 1974, he said, when he was 6.
“We made our first recording when I was 8 years old,” he said. “We’re about ready to launch a new single in July.”
Kenny Orts, band leader of Kenny Orts and No Chance, said this was their third year at the Belton street party.
The six-member band plays ’80s and early ’90s country music, he said. It’s the old George Strait, Ronnie Milsap kind of music, he said.
“If you can’t dance to the music we’re playing, then you probably can’t dance,” he said. “The steel guitar and the fiddle make us who we are.”
The group generally stays in the central part of Texas, he said. They make about 20 shows a year.
This is his 40th year playing music, he said. He started out as a drummer when he was 13 and in the seventh grade. Now he plays the bass guitar, is the lead singer and writes a few songs.
“We love being in Belton,” he said. “We love playing outside. It’s a nice change to playing in a dance hall.”