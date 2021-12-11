Two months after transferring departments, Temple’s new public relations coordinator in now settling into her new job.
Kiara Nowlin was selected earlier this year to replace the city’s outgoing spokesman Cody Weems, following his resignation to take a communications job with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Nowlin, 26, took over the role from Weems at the beginning of October and since has been getting used to the new role.
Instead of hiring outside the city for the position, officials moved Nowlin from her job working in the city’s parks and recreation department.
“I am incredibly grateful that I was selected for this position,” Nowlin said. “I take my duties seriously and understand the impact of my work. Cody was an asset to the organization, and I am committed to upholding the high bar he set in communicating with the city’s stakeholders.”
Nowlin, who was born in southern California, moved to Waco to attend Baylor University as a student athlete on the school’s acrobatics and tumbling team.
Nowlin later graduated from the university in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, and a minor in Mandarin Chinese, which she speaks proficiently. She later earned a master’s degree in business administration from California Lutheran University.
Prior to working for Temple, Nowlin was a marketing and public relations consultant for the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging in California.
“The study of communications has always been a keen interest of mine,” Nowlin said. “Furthermore, I believe that clear and efficient communication between an organization and its stakeholders is a key to success. As a public relations professional, specifically working in local government, I am able to keep residents informed of city happenings that impact their lives.”
Weems, who Nowlin is replacing, joined the city in 2019 as a media relations specialist for the Temple Police Department.
Weems, a former Telegram reporter, later served as both the interim spokesman, and later the official spokesman, for the city. Following his departure from the city, Weems became the social media manager at UMHB.