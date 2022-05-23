The Temple Police Department arrested a man Sunday suspected of committing an aggravated robbery.
At around 5:46 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Thornton Lane, where a man had stolen an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.
The robber initially fled the scene.
Officers were able to locate and arrest a suspect.
No injuries were reported.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.