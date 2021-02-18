Local churches and organizations continue to keep their doors open this week for those seeking to escape the cold.
Warming centers and shelters have continued to allow those without power, water or a place to stay a warm space. Organizations in Temple are also working on getting supplies to those left in the cold.
Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said she has received many calls from residents just looking for extra blankets to help keep themselves warm and had tried to track down where they can get them.
Morales said both the Police department and St. Vincent De Paul of Greater Temple have been giving out blankets to those who need them.
“If we can help someone that will be good,” Morales said. “Everyone is just working together and seeing what each other has. Hopefully things are going to get better.”
St. Vincent De Paul posted on its Facebook page that they had food, blankets, adult diapers and snacks for anyone who needed them in the community. The non-profit organization has been working for the past five days to drop off any of the supplies to the community and the homeless.
Those in need of the items are able to call 254-773-7591.
For residents wanting help from the city, they are able to call 211 and tell them what they need and those requests will be passed on to the Police department, Morales said.
Bell County officials put out a list of warming shelters and stations accepting residents for overnight stays.
Temple has six emergency warming shelters including St. Mary Catholic Church, 1018 S Seventh St.; St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive; Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive; First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave.; Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave.; and HIS Kids Youth Rescue.
The city’s two warming stations, which normally house homeless residents, were opened for anyone. The stations are located at Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G.
Temple continues to offer free transportation assistance to those needing to reach shelters, with those in need able to call 254-298-5550.
Salado’s warming shelter is at United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St.
The city will also have two warming centers at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., and the Salado Church of Christ at 217 N. Stagecoach Road.
Belton will also have a warming center set up at American Legion Post 55 located at 101 W. Ave. A.
Officials for both warming shelters and centers are asking residents to bring extra food, water, bedding and medications with them.
Animals are only being accepted at certain facilities, such as St. Mary and Immanuel Baptist in Temple, if they are on a leash or in a kennel.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn thanked community partners for their help in caring for those affected by the weather Wednesday.
“I want to thank the multiple partners we have across Bell County, who have come together to get 14 shelters and warming centers in place …,” Blackburn previously said. “As with just about everything we do, it has been a team effort. From cities, to school districts, to churches, and volunteers, it is amazing to see such a truly collaborative effort to help those in need.”