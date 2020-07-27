BELL COUNTY CORONAVIRUS CASES
Total cases: 3,036/ 1,502 recovered, 18 dead
Hospitalized: Ever 176
Admitted to ICU: Ever 50
Temple: 1,051
Killeen: 1,045
Belton: 419
Harker Heights: 199
Other: 322
Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 33,343 tests administered with a 9.11 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.