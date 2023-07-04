BELTON — “How does it feel to be citizens of the greatest country in the world?” Brig. Gen. Sean Davis, leader of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Fort Cavazos, asked during the 8 a.m. opening ceremony of Belton’s 2023 Fourth of July celebration on the county courthouse lawn.
Having served around the globe, he said, he has come to believe this is the best nation of them all. He gave a long list to back that up.
“Our music,” he said. “We invented rock ’n’ roll.”
Diversity is our powerful strength, he said. Born from that diversity is our innovation, he said.
He admitted that the country has some economic problems, but said it’s still the strongest nation in the world. Our military, our sports and our movies are the best, he said.
It all goes back to our Declaration of Independence and the 22 amendments to our Constitution, he said.
“We are all called to duty for the safety of our nation,” he said. “We need this sense of duty in our upcoming generation. Only as we pass on this commitment to our Constitution will our grandchildren be able to come here and celebrate the Fourth of July.”
Randy Pittenger, president and CEO of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, began the ceremony by welcoming everyone to the annual parade.
“We’re excited to celebrate what we have done in our community for over 100 years,” he said.
Before giving the opening prayer, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said we should think of those who have traveled before us. He named such leaders as George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, William Barrett Travis and Franklin Delano Roosevelt and touched on their contribution to the country’s history.
It is fitting, he said, to pause and “become conscious or our national life and rejoice in it.”
Pittenger reminded everyone that this year’s Fourth of July celebration theme was “Better Together.”
He introduced a long list of dignitaries on the stage behind him. They included U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, State Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, Bell County Judge David Blackburn, Belton Mayor David K. Leigh, Belton City Councilman Wayne Carpenter, the former mayor, and Belton City Manager Sam Listi.
In his comments, Blackburn detailed the apparently overwhelming size and strength of the British forces. Standing against them were the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
“Why did they put their lives on the line?” he said.
That question is answered in the second sentence of the declaration, he said, the belief that all men are created equal. They are given unalienable rights, he quoted, and among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“On behalf of the Commissioner’s Court, I would like to wish everyone a happy Fourth of July,” Blackburn said.
Leigh said this is what is great about our community.
“We’ll talk all this week about the source of the power of this country,” he said. “Community is where we can connect. Our country was built on the concept of the town hall. In every community there is work to be done, words to heal and power to do.”
During the ceremony, special recognition was given to retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jerry Curtis of Temple, who spent seven years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam.