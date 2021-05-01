A troubled Temple High School junior argued with his older brother over his grades — confrontations that led to physical fights.
Ramsis Leeamos Meyer fought frequently with his sibling Torben Meyer, a father figure who worked a night-shift job and paid for a West Temple apartment the brothers shared.
Torben, 24, gave the 16-year-old a handgun since their parents lived out of state and he worked nights. As the brothers’ fights intensified, the teenager rejected calls for counseling and instead planned Torben’s murder, according to a court document obtained by the Tele-gram.
Ramsis was certified to stand trial as an adult at a Feb. 2 juvenile court hearing, Assistant County Attorney John Gauntt Jr. told the Telegram. A Bell County grand jury indicted Ramsis on a murder charge Wednesday in the Nov. 7, 2020, fatal shooting of his brother.
A Feb. 2 court order signed by Judge Rebecca DePew of Bell County Court at Law No. 3 details the fatal shooting.
The shooting occurred at the brothers’ residence at Woodbridge Crossing Apartments, 202 Woodbridge Blvd., an area of rolling hills filled with apartments, duplexes and single-family homes.
The pair argued because Ramsis put a hole in the apartment wall and that led to a physical altercation between the brothers. Torben left the unit after the fight. When he returned, the court order said, Torben saw his brother doing his homework and went to bed in his room.
Ramsis “had contemplated killing (the) victim for some time,” the document said. “On this night, he decided to do it.”
Shot in his sleep
Ramsis waited until his brother was asleep when he loaded the handgun kept at home.
He crept into Torben’s room, the order said, “turned on the closet light, and shot him twice in his sleep.”
Ramsis went to the Temple Police Department, 209 E. Ave. A, at about 12:40 a.m. and said he had shot his brother, spokesman Cody Weems said. Officers responded to the apartment complex and found Meyer’s body.
Ramsis later told a police detective he “regretted his actions, but deep down believed he made the right decision,” the order said.
The teen remains in custody at the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.
Ramsis was withdrawn from Temple High School on Nov. 9, Christine Parks, chief of communications and community relations for the Temple Independent School District, said.
DePew, the juvenile court judge, ordered a written report composed of a complete diagnostic study, social evaluation and full investigation of Ramsis, his circumstances and the first-degree felony offense of which he is accused.
Court investigation
Ramsis had no prior referrals for juvenile delinquent conduct to the Bell County Juvenile Probation Department or in his previous home state of Alaska.
But the teenager — who had played on the Temple Wildcats junior varsity basketball team — has a history of behavioral difficulties at school, beginning in the sixth grade.
Ramsis was known to disrupt school by talking back to teachers, walking out of class and fighting, the order said.
“He was reportedly placed in alternative school for smoking marijuana and then ‘getting an attitude’ with the principal,” the document said.
Torben allowed his younger brother to live with him instead of out of state with their parents. Ramsis did move back home for a time, but was allowed to return to his brother’s apartment in Temple.
A psychological evaluation determined that Ramsis is intellectually on level with his high school peers with no learning disorders.
“Regarding substance abuse, according to the psychological evaluation, (Ramsis) appears to have an isolated history of using Ecstasy at age 16, some use of alcohol from ages 14 to 16, and frequent use of marijuana which continued until he was detained,” the order said.
“According to the psychological evaluation, (Ramsis’) mother previously asked him to seek counseling services, and he ‘blew it off,’” the order later said. “Though (Ramsis) began counseling while in detention, he does not think it works.”
‘Defiance of authority’
Ramsis “lacks true remorse for his actions,” the order said.
The grand jury indictment states that Ramsis “intentionally and knowingly caused the death of an individual, namely Torben Meyer, by shooting (him) with a firearm.”
The court order said Ramsis is estimated to have a moderate to high risk of future aggressive behavior and moderate risk of future substance abuse.
“While the behavior write-ups (Ramsis) received in the detention center are characterized as ‘minor’ by the Juvenile Probation Department, overall, they indicate a pattern of defiance of authority,” the court document said.
At the Feb. 2 hearing attended by Gauntt, Ramsis, his attorney Michael White and his mother Felicia Meyer, DePew waived her juvenile court’s jurisdiction and ordered the case transferred to a criminal district court in the county’s adult legal system.
White did not respond to an email message Friday.
“The offense is such a serious nature to the community, and the need for adequate protection of the public is such, that the welfare of the community requires transfer to a district court with criminal jurisdiction and requires this court to waive its exclusive, original jurisdiction and certify the juvenile-respondent to stand trial as an adult,” DePew said in her order.
Ramsis could be incarcerated for up to 40 years, which if convicted could begin at a Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility before a later transfer to an adult prison.