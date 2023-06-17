After a parade through East Temple on Saturday morning, many gathered for the 2023 Al Edwards Juneteenth Freedom Festival at the MLK Festival Grounds.
Historical note: The South surrendered at Appomattox on April 2, 1865, but it was June 19, 1865, before a Union general arrived in Galveston and announced the end of the Civil War and the freedom of the slaves. President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier on June 1, 1863.
“Happy freedom day,” Linda Lewis of Waco, the main speaker, told the crowd. “We are now telling our story.” A member of the Waco NAACP and a long-time civil rights activist, she is a cousin of the late community leader Roscoe Harrison Jr.
Juneteenth also freed the white people, she said, because “now they didn’t have to take care of us.”
The Underground Railroad story sometimes overlooks the role that Mexico played in the lives of Texas slaves, she said.
“It was a lot closer than Canada,” she said.
She also talked about civil rights while she was growing up in segregated Waco.
Johnny Pinchback of Dallas preceded her on the program. He is a cousin of Al Pinchback, president of the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association.
Johnny Pinchback serves on the board of directors of the Innocence Project of Texas. When someone has been wrongfully convicted of a crime and sent to prison, the Innocence Project works to exonerate them, he said.
“I served 27 years,” he said. “I was convicted for a crime that I had nothing to do with. Freedom is a commodity and prison is a multibillion dollar industry.”
Politicians run the system, he said, and voting is the way to stop this.
Al Pinchback greeted everyone to the celebration. He said Al Edwards, a member of the Texas Senate, worked to make June 19 a holiday in Texas.
“He was an inspiration to me,” Al Pinchback said, so he and his wife June started the association.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis read a proclamation about the significance of Juneteenth. The fight for justice and equality continues, he said.
“Juneteenth encourages us to be the agents of change,” he said. “Let us reflect on the legacy of Juneteenth. Together we can make a difference.”
In his prayer, the Rev. Charles Maze, pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, said, “We thank you for the battles that have been fought and the victories that have been won. We commit this journey unto you … for continued and greater freedom.”
June Pinchback said that in her life she has adopted “an attitude of gratitude.” She wanted to thank all the sponsors who helped produce the event.
“They have inspired us,” she said. “None of this would have been possible without the support of our sponsors.”
Emancipation was a release from 400 years of brutal subjugation, she said.
“We must never forget,” she said.
District 2 City Councilwoman Zoe Grant wished everyone a happy Juneteenth.
“I am honored to be able to take your voice to the City Council,” Grant, the first black woman to serve on the Council, said. “It’s going to be a long road, but it’s not something I can do by myself. There’s still a lot that needs to be done.”