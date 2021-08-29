Members of the Betty Martin Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution supported the Children of the American Revolution Society youth at their recent State Workshop. Pictured from left are: Katharine Tillman, Betty Martin Chapter Corresponding Secretary; Regan McCray, President of the Priscilla Alden Society, Children of the American Revolution, Temple; and Caroline Tillman, Betty Martin Chapter Regent. The Betty Martin chapter remains committed to support the work and youth of the Children of the American Revolution. For more information or to apply for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution contact the chapter at bettymartinregent@aol.com.