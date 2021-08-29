Salado Ladies Community League Jingle Walk
Tickets on go on sale Sept. 1 for the Salado Ladies Community League’s Christmas in October Jingle Walk shopping program for businesses along Salado’s “Magic Mile”.
The Jingle Walk will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
A “passport” for the event costs $25. The passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located. The passport will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable participants to be eligible for a door prize drawing held at the end of each day.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from this event will be used by the Salado Ladies Community League to provide college scholarships and grants to many non-profit agencies within the Village of Salado.
For information visit saladoladiescommunityleague.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
Upcoming activities for September are: 9/1 Monthly luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 9/6 Chat’n Canasta, 9/10 TGIF lunch, 9/11 Couples Night Out, 9/13 Dominoes and Book Worms, 9/14 Tuesday Canasta and Singing Bluebonnets, 9/15 Popcorn Bridge, 9/16 Meet and Greet, 9/17 Trailblazers, 9/20 Mah Jongg, 9/21 Bunco, 9/22 Fun Lunch, 9/25 Exploring Wines, 9/27 Monday Canasta, Crochet/Knitting, Well Read Women, 9/28 Valentine Bridge, Singing Bluebonnets, and 9/30 Heritage Seekers.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
The Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The hostesses will be Karen Nalley, Jill Horner and PJ Hill. The topic will be tree care. An artistic design exhibit will be presented by Janell Williams.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet 10 a.m. Monday at the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
The program will be “See you at the State TEEA Conference” and the host club is the Leedale EE Club.
Members are reminded to bring items to their individual clubs to be sold at the country store, gift bags and door prizes for the state conference.
Members also are reminded that the state conference is Sept. 14-15 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple. There are 320 members from different parts of Texas who have registered to attend. Bell EEA is one of the host clubs for the conference. Questions about EEA can be directed to the Bell County Extension office at 254-933-5305.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 East St. in Belton.
All Rotarians and guests are invited.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees chapter No. 586 has temporarily suspended meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meetings will be held again once members feel it is safer to do so.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The group’s next meeting will be Sept. 2 and it also will be available on the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail. com.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. Lion Club International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell County Retired School Employees
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 continues to renew members and seeks new members. This organization is for all TRS retired school employees not just teachers and administrators. Completed membership forms with $45 (which covers $35 state and $10 local dues) may be mailed to 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502. For more information and/or registration form contact the membership chair at missusa78@aol.com.
Sept. 2 is the first meeting of the new school year and will be held in person at the Temple ISD administration building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple.
