A massive $160 million building project funded in part by a bond package approved by voters in 2021 is under way on the Temple College campus.
“All of the work will be taking place simultaneously, and we plan on having all four buildings finished by Temple College’s 100th anniversary in 2026,” said TC President Christy Ponce.
The project will add a new Main building that features a University Center, a new Arts & Workforce Building, a new Campus Services Center and an expanded Health Sciences Center.
Ponce said TC’s new Health Sciences Center will be a four-story structure that will allow the college to expand current health-care programs, add new ones and help address the statewide shortage of workers in health fields.
“Thanks to a grant from the US Department of Commerce, Temple College will be able to renovate our dental hygiene program by creating new space and purchasing new equipment to prepare students to work in dental offices around the region.”
Ponce said the expansion and renovation of the Health Sciences Center will allow Temple College to more than double its existing nursing program.
“Because of growth, nursing and some of our other health-care programs are housed in temporary spaces,” she said. “This will provide urgently needed facilities for learning, training and clinical simulations.”
The construction project also will include an 80,000-square-foot Arts & Workforce Building that will be home to the Visual Arts Center and the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. The building will be built on the north end of the campus.
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor also is growing, and a new $6 million center for training future teachers is expected to open in the fall of 2023. The Marek-Smith Center for Teacher Preparation will provide 11,000-square-feet of training and instruction space.
The new facility will be located at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Pearl Street, and it will allow the university to better serve the academic, social and sensory needs of K-12 students in the Central Texas community.
“UMHB believes college students need experience within the safety of a UMHB facility, with their instructors present to guide them, as they learn the intricacies of teaching students with disabilities,” Joan Berry, the dean of the College of Education at UMHB, said. “This new facility is a game-changer for UMHB. It will allow both general education and special education majors to connect what they are doing in the classroom with what they experience working directly with students from the community.”
Kris Ward, coordinator for UMHB’s special education programs, added how this space at the corner of 11th Avenue and Pearl Street will allow the university to better serve the academic, social and sensory needs of K-12 students in the Central Texas community.
“I traveled the country researching special education best practices, and saw various equipment and technology we will bring into our new facility,” she said. “During the site visits, I experienced an immersion room and knew that our students would greatly benefit from this state-of-the-art technology. We will have different sensory rooms to address various needs of children with disabilities, including the High Impact Zone and the Multisensory Room.”