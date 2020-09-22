Patsy L. “Pat” McFarland
Patsy L. “Pat” McFarland passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Belton, Texas on September 18, 2020.
The family will be celebrating her life with a private service.
Pat was born in 1931 in Hillsboro, Texas to Charles and Lucile Duncan. She graduated from Hillsboro High School and continued her education at Sam Houston State University earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and History. She married her high school sweetheart Charles R. “Bob” McFarland in 1952. They moved to Belton, Texas in 1963. Pat taught for 30 years in Belton ISD. She briefly taught History and Journalism at Belton High School. Pat found her niche while teaching Eighth Grade English. Pat and her husband Bob dedicated their lives to supporting the youth of the community through the school system. Pat retired from BISD in 1993.
Pat was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Belton. Pat cherished time spent with family and the many years of companionship with friends in this community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob McFarland and her son-in-law, Robert G. Allison.
Survivors include a brother, Charles Duncan and wife Diana, of Garland, Texas; two children, David McFarland and wife Betsy of Mansfield, Texas and Lindsey McFarland Allison of Belton; four grandchildren, Ryan McFarland Bird and husband Derek, Clayton Allison, Whitney Allison Polk and husband Zac, Brady Allison and wife Allison and four great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Mason Bird, Maddux and Daxton Polk.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation “BEEF” at 400 N. Wall, Belton, Texas 76513, 254-215-2000. Please reference the Pat McFarland Scholarship.
Arrangements provided by Dossman Funeral Home.
