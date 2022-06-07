No services are planned for Jessie Mae “Nonnie” Duffie, 63, of Temple.
Ms. Duffie died Friday, June 3, at her residence.
Burial will be in Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
She was born Aug. 13, 1958, to Joe and Martha Duffie in Cameron. Jessie attended Brownwood High School.
Survivors include a son, Jodie Duffie of Temple; two brothers, Albert Joe Duffie of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Billy Wayne Duffie Sr. of Temple; six sisters, Dr. Esther Duffie of Round Rock, Mildred White, Bobbie Banks, Marlene Atkins Darlene Duffie, all of Temple, and Arlene Duffie of Houston; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.