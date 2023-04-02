Forget the cheeping chicks and fuzzy bunnies.
The most important animals for Eastertide are the critters that won the West: donkeys.
Donkeys play an essential role in the Palm Sunday story of the New Testament: Jesus rides triumphantly into Jerusalem not on a white steed but astride a donkey.
This culturally important “beast of burden” has been plodding along for thousands of years of historical narrative, helping people move from here to there, promoting trade and creating new civilizations.
Finally, they’re getting some respect. Interest in donkeys and their origins have trotted into scientific quarters. The New York Times recently featured the donkey and new research into its evolutionary genetics.
According to the Times, equine genetics reveal the donkey was domesticated from wild asses about 3,000 years before horses were first harnessed. Donkeys had the ability to carry heavy loads over long distances in arid or drought conditions across challenging terrains.
Sure, people nowadays point derisively at donkeys accompanied with words like “slow” and “stupid.”
Reality is that donkeys have been revered among several world religions, including Greek and Roman mythology.
“Donkeys are central to Judaic, Christian and Muslim iconography: In the Old Testament, Balaam’s ass saw an angel and uttered prophecies. In the New Testament, Jesus entered Jerusalem on a donkey on the day that Christians celebrate as Palm Sunday. Ya’fur was the name of the donkey that the Prophet Muhammad is said to have ridden and conversed with,” the Times reported.
Donkeys are not like horses; they differ physically, mentally and emotionally. They come in all sizes, fur types and colors.
But there’s more substance to donkeys (and their infertile cousins, mules) and their importance to humans. Which is why donkeys are the perfect Easter symbol for religious faith as a journey and lightened burdens along the way. Perhaps the donkey is a better animal symbol for Eastertide based on its reputation of a dependable help during difficult journeys.
Horses were built for speed, which made them valuable during warfare. But donkeys and mules were bred for industry — carrying heavy loads, pulling wagons and plowing fields.
Bred for size and strength, a mule is the result of a male donkey mating with a female horse.
Mules and donkeys differ temperamentally; mules are preferred for long-haul loads.
American Mammoth Jacks, large, robust males bred to produce draft mules or for agricultural work, became essential, economical partners in westward expansion, keeping commerce buzzing before railroads and helping to mobilize military expeditions.
“A lot of people never think about it, but mules made the United States,” says Clements W. “Speedy” Duncan (1923-2005) in “Harder Than Hardscrabble,” an oral history about growing up on the lands now occupied by Fort Hood. “They (mules) built all the railroads, and they did all the farming, and they pulled them wagon trains across the country. They don’t get their just credit, mules don’t. The cotton-picking old mule is the most unappreciated thing that ever happened to this country.”
In the 1859 travelogue “The Prairie Traveler,” a U.S. Army captain observed the respect with which Mexican muleteers treated donkeys: “The mule and the donkey are to them as the camel to the Arab — their porters over deserts and mountains where no other means of transportation can be used to advantage.”
Donkeys also could serve important diplomatic symbols between countries. Spain’s King Charles III in 1785 sent a prized Andalusian jack to President George Washington, who named him “Royal Gift.”
By 1860 Texas was exporting mules and donkeys in considerable numbers. An 1877 issue of the Belton Democrat reported, “140 head of donkeys have been shipped at $2 per head … destined for the gold diggings in the Black Hills.” The 1890 Bell County Farmers’ Institute in Belton featured a session on “mule growing for profit.”
Clois David Stone (1911-2003) of Gatesville recalled a sizeable commercial donkey and mule pen in downtown Temple where the Temple Daily Telegram’s offices are now located on North Third Street. His family kept large herds of donkeys and mules on their Coryell County farm, which they sold for profit.
“It is a case of man depending on beast,” he told the Telegram in 1981.
Eventually, Stone became an executive director for U.S Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency in Falls, Galveston, Bastrop, Bell and Coryell counties. He continued to document and record the donkey and mule history in Texas, which the USDA used for research.
Alas, mechanization was the death knell for working equines. The Temple Daily Telegram in 1934 reported that more farmers were replacing mule teams for tractors because of high feed prices and cheap fuel. “Farmers making the change point out that they can trade their mules in at prices that will almost pay for tractors, considering the feed that they would have to buy,” the Telegram reported.
The 1947-48 Texas Almanac reported a decrease in animal power on farms although Texas remained the leading breeder of “chunky animals used for general ranch and rodeo work.”
Donkeys and mules also may be responsible for one of Bell County’s most enduring legends — lost gold.
Rogers native Frederick Robert “Fred” Pass (1918–2006), former editor of the Texas Almanac, recalled exploring the mysterious area called Lone Knob, near Little River-Academy in southeastern Bell County. According to what he heard-tell from locals, “49 jack loads of treasures” were buried around there, some versions calling it “Spanish gold” or “Mexican money.”
According to the “Story of Bell County” (Bell County Historical Commission, 1987), “20-mule trains were usually made up for any mule, jack or donkey train, and 49 jack-loads would be two trains of pack animals.”
After all these years, no one has found conclusive evidence of the booty or whether Rogers was indeed one of the legendary Seven Cities of Cibolo.
If the plunder is ever found in Bell County, for sure, donkeys carried it here.