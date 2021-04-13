The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a warning about high energy demand in the state Tuesday afternoon.
“Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon,” ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson said in a news release. “Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line.”
ERCOT is requesting energy conservation at this time, the release said. Consumers and businesses are urged to reduce their electricity use this afternoon and into the evening.