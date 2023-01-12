Details of the proposed “Places & Spaces” program include:
• Creation of a trail connecting the Belaire neighborhood with Miller Park, $1.6 million
• Replacement of the pavilion at Walker Park, $112,800
• Replacement of restrooms at Walker Park, $112,800
• Creation of a Walker Park trail with exercise and play stations, new trees, a bridge and irrigation system, $507,600
• A BNSF Rail Line linear park and trail system linking Optimist Park with Santa Fe Plaza, $7.7 million
• Replacement of playground at Colquitt Park, $169,200
• Extending Henderson Road to 24th Street along with a trail over the 24th Street bridge. Right now, Henderson, South Knob, South 18th, South 20th, South 22 and South Terrace all dead end near the railroad tracks. An extended Henderson to 24th would link all of these roads and eliminate the dead ends. Myers said the Henderson extension would improve safety and traffic circulation in the area, $9.28 million
• Extend Avenue N into an area of new development, $5.3 million
• Enhance the intersection of Ninth Street at Central and Adams avenues to improve north-south connectivity, $50,000
• Implement plans for Storybook Grove on Barton Street just north of Temple Public Library. The park will have a storybook theme with statues of characters from popular children’s books, $2.1 million
• Demolish and haul off the Old Battlefield Pavilion at Ferguson Park, Add a cul de sac and other improvements, $141,000.
• Add and replace existing playground equipment at Ferguson Park, and reconfigure 24th Street to where it curves through the park to 22nd Street rather than dissecting the park by going all the way to Adams Avenue. Myers said this would open up the park and eliminate a stream of traffic cutting through the play area, $705,000.
• Replace Ferguson Park restrooms, $352,500.
• Install an irrigation system, shade screens, trees and small picnic shelters at Ferguson Park. The plan would also turn the parking lot into a one-way loop to improve parking lot traffic flow, $296,100
• Reconstruct Nettles Park to give it an English Secret Garden theme. Improvements would include playground equipment and landscaping. An improved park would feature privacy fencing, a hedge wall, a maze-like hedge feature and a play lawn. Crepe myrtle trees would be used along park boundaries, $211,500
• Create a dog park on Nugent Avenue from Sixth Street to Tenth Street. The park would include parking and a roundabout on Nugent to slow traffic approaching the park, $560,000
• Improve Jackson Park with additional play areas, especially toddlers. The new playground would include a Tot Lot designed for children 2 to 5. Restrooms at the park would be renovated, and sidewalks and trails connecting the park with other locations in the Jackson Park neighborhood would be built or renovated, $710,000
• New swings, trees, shade screens and irrigation systems at Jackson Park, $112,800
• Nugent Avenue road and sidewalk reconstruction and improvements, $4 million
• Replace the areas of a concrete Jackson Park trail that are in poor condition, $84,600
• Renovate the guard room at Lions Park, $493,500
• New playground equipment at Lions Park, $211,500
• New pavilion playground at Lions Park, $352,500
• Improvements to the Upper Trail at Lions Park, $493,500
• Renovation of the restroom at Marvin Fenn Recreation Area, $352,500
• New pavilion at Gober Party House, $28,200
• New playground at Gober Party House, $352,500
• Improvements and renovations at Jones Park, $3.46 million
• New boardwalk and scenic overlook at Miller Springs Nature Center, $600,000
• Trails, an educational pavilion, boardwalks, interpretive signage and parking at new Blackland Prairie Park, $3.1 million
• Art on public right of ways and on city-owned property around Temple, $750,000
• Renovations to the driving range at Sammons Golf Course, $100,000
• The addition of concrete storage bins at Sammons Golf Course, $172,800
• Clubhouse renovations at Sammons Golf Course, $500,000
• Tee Box renovations at Sammons Golf Course, $564,000
• Bunker renovations at Sammons Golf Course, $176,250
• Asphalt Trail Loop at Silverstone Park, $190,350
• New playground equipment at Silverstone Park, $267,900
• Creation of Southwest Community Park with in-ground skate park, dog park, splash pad, trails, trees, playgrounds and more, $12.23 million
• Construct a small parking lot, plant trees, build a trail and bridge, and install an irrigation system at Spanish Southwest Park, $803,700