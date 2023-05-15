BELTON — Services for Joyce Modgling, 87, of Belton will be noon Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Modgling died Friday, May 5, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 18, 1935, to Charles and Eleanor Clark in El Dorado, Ark. She married Joe Willis, and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her second husband, Len Modgling; two sons, Jeff Willis and Toby Modgling; a daughter, Jo Ellen Hobizal; three grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.