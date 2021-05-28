This is just a quick thank you to the photographers at the Temple Daily Telegram.
In a year full of turmoil and uncertainty your pictures have been a bright spot in my days. I love all the nature shots — various flowers, sunsets, bugs, ice sculptures — but the most memorable was the one of a little boy playing at a water park when restrictions first lifted last summer. The joy on his face was priceless and reminded me that what we’ve missed most of all is people.
I’m glad to see pictures of gatherings starting to show up, too.
Thanks for all your efforts. Keep up the good work.
Kathryn McNeely
Moody